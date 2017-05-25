Lots to offer in improved Blackrock Georgian for €1.175m

The two-storey extension to the rear of 7 Anglesea Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin made a considerable difference to the fine terraced late Georgian house.

It created space for rooms for modern family living – a large living room downstairs with a glazed wall of doors and windows overlooks the rear garden, and a sizeable master bedroom upstairs has a good-sized en suite.

The house, understandably, given its age and style, is a protected structure but that probably won’t concern buyers now as the modern extension is already done.

When these houses were built as modest townhouses but in a semi-rural setting they had a simple layout – four rooms below, four on top with a scullery type kitchen tacked on at the rear – all with a pleasing Georgian symmetry and the addition of the extension barely detracts from that feeling of order.

Set in a terrace of similar houses, number 7 is double-fronted and so once through the front door – which is topped with its original fanlight – there is a cosy living room one one side and on the other, a larger room used as a formal dining room. Both have original fireplaces.

A family moving in are likely to spend most time at the rear of the house in the bright and airy living room extension. Doors to the side of this room open into the eat-in kitchen.

The extension also made space for a utility room and downstairs toilet. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all doubles and one with an en suite as well as a good-sized family bathroom. The upstairs landing has its own sash window – a lovely feature in houses of this style.

To the front is a neat garden designed along formal lines while the 26m-long back garden is lushly planted, with small trees, shrubs and plenty of colour, winding its way to the children’s play area at the far end. There is a pedestrian side entrance into the garden through a door in the shared gated lane.

New owners will probably update the décor – much of the internal woodwork including doors and skirtings have been stripped and waxed, a look that was once very fashionable but is less so now.

Parking is on street.

Number 7 Anglesea Avenue with 215sq m/2,300sq ft is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €1,175 million.