Long-awaited Templeogue homes hit the market from €850K

Just beyond Templeogue Bridge is a new homes development that has been 20 years in the making. Set in a cul de sac secreted off the busy main road to Tallaght where the river Dodder flows to the rear, Corrybeg Way has been built on the site of Ladywell, a modest dormer bungalow set on 0.89 hectacres (2.2 acres) that Victoria Homes bought with planning for 16 homes last September for €4.8 million, according to the property price register.

Three years earlier, businessman Brian Murphy bought the site on the east side of the road, which features big detached houses built in the 1980s on large plots of land. He paid just €400,000 for the Templeogue property, according to the property price register, but that price is believed to be for the house. It is believed that he paid closer to €2 million for the site.

Murphy, who lives on the road, founded Tallaght-based Belgard Motors, one of the country’s largest car dealerships, selling his 50 per cent share in the company in 2005 four years before the company was liquidated.

Reached completion

Attempts have been made to develop this site for decades; by Caldercourt Builders throughout the 1990s, while in 2007 Derek and Noel Stenson of the now-dissolved Emerge Properties bought the site for a sum of about €16 million.

Now the first eight of 16 properties have reached completion with Victoria Homes employing an in-house agent to sell the properties directly. Prices range from €850,000 to €870,000 for the A-rated, four-bed, three-storey, detached houses of 190sq m/2,045sq ft.

On the same road, number 11, a five-bed house with 279sq m/3,000sq ft of space, came to the market seeking €1.2 million 13 months ago and failed to sell, while in October 2015, Mantua, a five-bed detached house similar in size to number 11, came to market asking €1.2 million and sold for €1.09 million, according to the Property Price Register.

Granite window sills

The redbrick-fronted houses have granite window sills, stringcourses and the walls to the front are capped in the stone. Inside, the wood-panelled interiors feature several customisable décor options; a choice of finish on the laminate floors; two fire-surround options and in the quartz-topped in-frame kitchen by Christoff, you can choose how best to spend €2,500 budgeted for appliances from PowerCity. Ceiling heights are 9 feet at hall level.

Three of the four double bedrooms are on the first floor. Two have en-suite bathrooms while the master, on the second floor, has light on three sides and a naturally lit shower en-suite. The houses have lots of storage including a walk-in hot press and lawned back gardens.