Live the good life on protected city square for €525k

De Courcy Square has many distinguishing features, not least the allotment gardens at its centre. It’s one of Dublin’s last city allotments, dating from the first World War. Original railings surround cared-for and flourishing vegetable, fruit and flower plots, and pathways run between wallflowers and roses – even a few black tulips. The surrounding houses are quiet and redbrick, some two-storey late Victorian, the rest villa-style Edwardian. All of this is much appreciated: in 2007, De Courcy Square became the city’s first residential architectural conservation area.

Number 37 De Courcy Square is an Edwardian villa-style house

Number 37 De Courcy Square is Edwardian villa-style. It too has been much appreciated: the vendor bought it from a family member in 2007 to retain it in the family. Since then the kitchen has been revamped, a conservatory added and the hallway opened up to give a greater sense of space.

Number 37 has a leafily delightful, split-level walled rear patio-garden with cobbles, a trellis arch and pedestrian access from a gated laneway

Number 37 has grace, a variety of living areas and a commitment to its origins in sash windows, floorboards, fireplaces, dado rails and more. It also has a leafily delightful, split-level walled rear patio-garden with cobbles, a trellis arch and pedestrian access from a gated laneway.

Over a floor area of 104sq ft (1,120sq ft) there are two bedrooms, two reception rooms, conservatory and two bathrooms. The measurement does not include the attic conversion which, with white-painted wood panelling on walls and ceiling, is in use as a bright third bedroom. Agent Sherry FitzGerald is asking €525,000.

The lowering of the front room ceiling to allow for the attic conversion hasn’t taken from the restful intent of the original room. A sash window still overlooks the square, and there is a dado rail and period-style fireplace. The reception hall welcomes with light pooling from a first-floor velux and with views of the rear and upper part of the house. The colours are mushroom and white, and the floor black-and-white tiled.

The kitchen/breakfastroom is in shades of white, with a ceramic tiled floor and a dappled mustard polished granite topping the centre isle and worktops

The kitchen/breakfastroom is in shades of white, with a ceramic tiled floor and an interesting, dappled mustard polished granite topping the centre isle and worktops. The conservatory faces into and makes the most of the patio garden while the adjoining family room makes the most of the conservatory; it feels like a comfortable nook with good views. A good-sized bathroom off the family room has a niche for the washing-machine.

Both bedrooms are to the rear on the first floor return, with built-in wardrobes and sash windows. A shower room on this level has a velux window.