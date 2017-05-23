Live the dream in Sneem with lodge, retreat and boathouse for €1.2m

The international allure of Sneem for artists, writers and heads of state is well documented. In the village sculpture park stands the Peaceful Panda, a gift by the People’s Republic of China, and a towering steel tree presented by the State of Israel – both to commemorate president Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh. There is also a memorial to Charles de Gaulle, who had a particular fondness for this village set on the knobbly finger of the Iveragh peninsula in Co Kerry.

Sneem was also home to William Melville, the first head of the British Secret Service – after whom Ian Fleming immortalised the name M in the James Bond series.

The Dutch owners of Drimna Lodge spent six years searching for the right location to build their dream home. The prerequisites were a mountainous landscape and access to the water for sailing.

The seven-acre site at Oysterbed Pier just outside the village met all the requirements – the house has sweeping views to the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks and a private slipway just minutes by boat from Sneem harbour, which offers complete shelter in any conditions. Not many anchorages on the Wild Atlantic Way offer such a refuge.

Maximise the views

The owners engaged DOD architects who designed the 244sq m (2,626sq ft) property, which was constructed in 2002 at the water’s edge. It is laid out in a three-block formation which meets at a central atrium in order to maximise the views.

Set over four levels, the interiors were overseen by designer MM Grothausen, who installed glass landings to allow the light to flow internally. Details such as storm screen insulation and aluminium-clad wooden windows allow complete protection from the wilds and vagaries of the Atlantic Ocean.

At entry level is a Siematic kitchen, and the natural interiors of wood and stone are echoed throughout the house.

On the lower level is a vast livingroom which leads to a conservatory. The best views are on the upper floors: off the library is a roof terrace with jaw-dropping views and a perfect spot for stargazing on clear nights. Both the master and guest bedroom on the top level have balconies.

In 2011 the couple built a 106sq m (1,173sq ft) leisure retreat on the grounds which is completely separate from the main property. It has been used for yoga and would make an idyllic artists’ retreat considering its location, aspect and views.

Old boathouse

In 2005, an old boathouse on the water’s edge was replaced by a new building spanning 72sq m (770sq ft). Set over two floors it is plumbed and wired for electricity.

The gardens have been professionally landscaped and include freshwater ponds, and many outdoor spaces for meditation.

The Dutch owners of Drimna Lodge in Sneem, Co Kerry, spent six years searching for the right location to build their dream home

The location of Drimna Lodge is just a short trip by boat or car to Parknasilla hotel. A regular visitor to the area was George Bernard Shaw, who remarked of the area: “I tell you this place does not belong to any world that you and I have ever worked or lived in. It is part of our dream world.”

The three-bedroom lodge, retreat and boathouse on seven acres are for sale through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Daly with an asking price of €1.2 million.