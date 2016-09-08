Little and large: two options in Dalkey

2 The Paddocks, Ulverton Road, Dalkey

A house in a small cul-de-sac, a short walk from Dalkey village, could be dubbed “the white house” – white wood panels line the walls of the bright L-shaped entrance hall and livingroom and the exterior is white. Built in the 1970s in this small development of eight houses, number 2 The Paddocks was renovated and extended by Gillian Sherrard of Sherrard Interior Design in 2008.

The result is a 204sq m (2,195sq ft) four-bedroom house which is for sale by private treaty through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.495 million.

Originally a bungalow, the house, decorated in neutral shades throughout, was extended upwards: now the main bedroom is one of the best features of the house. Wide oak stairs at the end of the entrance hall lead up to the room at the front. Double doors open into a large dressingroom with a light sensor – it switches on when you open the door. There’s also a large fully-tiled en suite wetroom with a step up to the shower and a wash-hand basin on a limestone counter.

Downstairs, the livingroom and interconnecting lounge/diningroom/kitchen open off the hall at the right. The livingroom at the front has oak floors and a limestone fireplace with a gas fire.

Folding doors open from here into the diningroom/kitchen, floored with cream tiles. There are two Veluxes over the timber-topped island unit, an Aga and polished granite countertops. A good-sized utility room opens off it, and a glazed door opens from the kitchen into the landscaped back garden.

Three double bedrooms open of the hall, one of them with a good-sized partially-tiled en suite. A bedroom with doors opening out to the back garden is currently fitted out as a study.

The back garden was landscaped by Think Outside. It’s a sheltered space, half patio, half lawn, with a raised patio in a space at the back of the garden and plenty of hedging and raised flowerbeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s parking for two cars in the gravelled part of the front garden.

30 Wolverton Glen, Castlepark Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

A two-bedroom semi-detached redbrick house at the very back of a development of around 40 houses off Castlepark Road in Dalkey, Co Dublin, will have particular appeal for downsizers. It first went on view just over a week ago and offers have already been made at the asking price. The 86sq m (926sq ft) house, 30 Wolverton Glen, is for sale by private treaty through Savills for €550,000.

The house is bright, fairly open-plan and looks freshly-painted. The front door opens into a hall/diningroom with a polished laminate timber floor. The sittingroom is on the left, through glazed double doors. A step down from here leads into the terracotta-floored conservatory, which opens into the back garden. Attractively landscaped, it’s mainly in patio on two levels. The house is sheltered from the Dart line below by a high wall and hedging, but could be noisy at rush hours.

The classic U-shaped kitchen at the front of the house has fitted cream units and integrated Bosch and Siemens appliances: it was revamped a year ago. There’s a tiled family bathroom and two double bedrooms.

The main bedroom at the back of the house has an en suite which is adapted for someone with mobility problems: the bathroom has a wheel-in shower and fitted wardrobes have a pull-down rail. (There is also a ramp up to the front door.) An arch in the main bedroom opens into a space that could be a study or dressingroom.

There is a side entrance and a small front garden with room for a bench and table. Wolverton Glen is a well-maintained development of houses built in 1995. It has an annual service charge of €390. There are designated parking spaces for all homes and spaces for visitors.