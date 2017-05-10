Liberties belle: cottage off Meath Street for €285k

Hidden away on a tiny square in Dublin’s Liberties, is 7a Meath Square. Located off a warren of roads extending from the busy market thoroughfare of Meath St this is Dublin’s heartland at its finest.

Admittedly small at just 47 sq m / 505sq ft, this two bed cottage is on the market for €285,000. The architect owners have introduced as much light as possible into the corner site via a glass box design in the main kitchen-living-dining space that opens out to a tiny walled-in courtyard. Selling agent Sherry FitzGerald gamely describes this as: “a sun trapped enclosed courtyard for your herb pots”. Two bright bedrooms and a smart shower room complete the accommodation.

Given the space restrictions it’s likely to be best suited to singletons, or a couple at most. The location has appeal for young hipsters as this part of town is within easy walking distance of vibrant areas on the up... from Meath St and its colourful retail offerings, to the buzzy restaurant and bar scene along Camden St. Christ Church and Dame St are also close by. There’s residential and visitor parking within the square and outside the front door.