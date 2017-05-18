Latest launch of 17 family homes on former HB site

Set on the site of the old HB factory, Hazelbrook Square is a development of three- and four-bed houses designed by Brazil & Associates architects – a practice best known for its one-off luxury family homes.

The project is notable in that there is no developer involved. The properties are for sale through agent Sherry FitzGerald on behalf of the receiver, with building work completed by the Carey Group.

The scheme –aimed at the family homes market – features brick and render fronted properties with porthole windows and zinc-effect canopies. The layouts are traditional with a formal sitting room to the front and an open-plan kitchen- living room to the rear.

Finer features include ceiling heights of 2.65m at ground-floor level and double glazed hardwood windows from Munster Joinery’s Prestige range. There are two showhouses, one by House and Garden, the other by Fit Out Interior Design.

In this, phase three, there are 17 homes for sale nine of which are three-bed, two-storey properties. Of these five are mid-terrace, 117sq m / 1259sq ft and cost €540,000. Four are end-of-terrace houses and have dual aspect reception rooms. These range in price €599,000 to €630,000 for properties that measure from 129sq m/1388sq ft to 132sq / 1420sq ft in size.

Dormer windows

The four-bed properties have three storeys and feature dormer windows. There are four semis of 198sq m / 2130sq feet in size for sale. These have large north-facing back gardens and cost from €775,000 to €796,000. There is a row of terraced four-beds, the two end of terrace units, from 167sq m / 1819sq ft, and cost €645,000 and €650,000. The two mid-terraced units 154sq m /1657sq m cost €610,000 each.

When this phase is sold the estate will comprise 69 units but the receiver is seeking planning for 30 additional units on adjoining lands. It has not been confirmed whether these will form another phase of Hazelbrook Square or be part of another development, but it is clear that building works are planned in the area for some time.

House prices have increased since the March 2016 launch. The three bedroom units are up 13 per cent in the 14 months since the estate first came to market. Prices for the four-beds start from €620,000 which represents a 7 per cent increase since launch.

While prices overall are up, the four-bedroom houses represent marginally better value as the rate of increase is less than the 8.3 per cent reported by the CSO as the rise in house prices in the year to the end of February.