Large development in Drumcondra launches on market

Grace Park Wood, which launches with 53 three-, four- and five-bed homes, is designed as traditional suburban estates were for decades – around a green where children can congregate and play.

Overlooking the landmark site is Drumcondra Castle, a large classical house with castellated detailing dating from 1560 which was altered and extended in both the 18th and 19th centuries. Purchased by Castlethorn Construction in 2014 for more than €9.5 million from the Rosminians Order, the sylvan site features mature trees including a giant redwood and oak and adjoins a walled garden on one side, lending an established feel to the new development. The planting of eight-year-old giant oaks by Maryland Landscapes should further enhance the setting.

This large launch comprises mainly three-bed and four-bed houses of two-storeys each. For launch there are 30 three-beds, 13 four-beds and 10 five-beds. There are five different styles of three-bed property to choose from, ranging in size from 106sq m (1141sq feet) to 112sq m ( 1206sq ft). Prices are from €475,000 to €490,000.

Of the three-bed styles, the Hazel and Birch houses have south-facing back gardens while the terrace of Elm properties come with an optional extra feature; a den or playroom off the kitchen that shows buyers how to make the most of their large back gardens.

Living space

Asking €490,000 for 107sq m ( 1152sq ft) of space, the extension, 90sq ft (8sq m) in size, will bring the cost up to €525,000. While the room offered is relatively small, what it demonstrates really well is how you can grow the footprint of the living space over time, when budgets will allow.

There are two different styles of four-bed. These range from 123sq m (1,328sq ft) to 139sq m (1,496sq ft) and cost €575,000 and €615,000 respectively.

Overlooking the green is a terrace of three-storey five-bed homes. Ten will be ready for launch with one set up as the sales office. Each includes a large eat-in kitchen to the rear, a separate sitting room and, on the first floor, in the classical piano nobile style, a formal sitting room with a narrow balcony that overlooks the green. These measure 187sq m (2,013sq ft) and range in price from €735,000 to €760,000 depending on whether mid- or end of terrace.

With 2.7m high ceilings at hall level reducing to the standard 2.4m on the floors above, all the properties have a great sense of flow to their layouts thanks to smart extras suggested by architects O’Mahony Pike.

The windows are taller than average to better stream light in. The homes have handleless kitchens and either have carerra quartz or Silestone countertops and Bosch appliances. The wardrobes include double hanging rails and internal shelving. The A3-rated homes have uPVC windows and doors by Claremorris-based O’Grady Joinery.

Grace Park Wood is an attractive development of 53 three-, four- and five-bed homes close to Drumcondra Castle.

The bathrooms are generous, complete with heated towel rails, and shower en suites and all properties include a Fakro ladder to access the attic.

Show homes

There will be seven or eight show homes, laid out by three design firms – Total Fitout, Janet Nash Interior Design and Optimise Design – to appeal to first-time buyers, those trading up and traders-down, from which there has been strong interest, according to agents Savills.

The religious order will remain neighbours and plans to rent the extensive buildings on a 25-year basis allowing it to continue to operate ChildVision, Ireland’s only education centre for blind and visually impaired children.

“This is a low-density scheme that is dominated by a castle and parklands and harks back to older estates that were set around a green,” says Helena Hayes, Castlethorn’s sales and marketing manager. “To find something like this so close to the city is very rare.”