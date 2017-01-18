LA home for €250m comes with helicopter, candy wall and €30m worth of cars

There are new homes and then there’s this. A brand new 38,000sq ft property in Los Angeles has just gone on the market for $250million. Of course at that price you’d be expecting all mod cons thrown in which at 924 Bel Air Road includes €30million worth of cars and the helicopter from 1980s TV programme ‘Airwolf.’

The 12 bedroom property with a viewing deck with 280 degree views of LA has just upped the ante for the title of “America’s most expensive home” by €103million if it meets its asking price. In 2014 $147 million was paid for an East Hampton property.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the house is for sale by developer Bruce Makowsky, who sold Swedish video-game billionaire Markus Persson a Beverly Hills mansion for $70 million in 2016. This latest property spans four levels, has 21 bathrooms, seven staff, three kitchens, five bars, two commercial lifts, a massage studio, spa, fitness centre and James Bond themed 40-seat cinema.

The main outdoor deck has an 85-foot Italian glass infinity pool, a swim-up bar and a pair of mini Sea-Doos and a small catamaran. At the flip of a switch, a massive outdoor hydraulic cinema screen emerges.

The house has 130 art installations including chrome sculptures of skateboards and guns, an interactive digital work featuring Disney’s Seven Dwarfs and a champagne pinball machine. Next to the bowling alley is a massive $200,000 “candy wall” that references Willy Wonka and the Golden Ticket.

Downstairs the “auto gallery” houses a baby Formula 1 car that goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds. There are Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Bentleys and at least a half dozen motorcycles — including an electric Sora superbike.

Tonnes of rare stone and marble - 50 types - were flown in from Verona, Italy. The Airwolf helicopter on the rooftop helipad is a sculpture and not in use, Makowsky told The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other touches include Lamborghini wall clocks, Dom Perignon-filled fire extinguishers and Chanel bedding.

Makowsky made a fortune selling handbags on QVC and once he had tried the mega-yacht culture of the Mediterranean, he decided if elite consumers were willing to spend $200 million on a yacht, then they would surely spend the same on a similar spec home.

He reckons there are around 3,000 potential buyers for the property worldwide.