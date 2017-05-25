Imposing Victorian on Park Avenue

It might have “small” in its name but there is nothing small about Errisbeg, the name of the house at 31 Park Avenue in Sandymount. It is by any measure an imposing looking property, tall and substantial, built with its neighbour – it is semi-detached – in the late 1900s.

The 360sqm (3,950sq ft) of accommodation is spread over three floors with six bedrooms. The entrance to the side leads first into an outer hall with an attractive stained glass window, and then an inner one. The finest room in the house is to the left, an elegant formal livingroom facing the front garden. On the other side of the hall is a more informal, though still substantial, livingroom.

Rear garden of 31 Park Avenue, Dublin 4

Down three steps, this room opens directly into the more recently added part of the house – a long single-storey extension looking over the garden and opening into it, and built to house the kitchen, family dining area and a comfortable seating area with a large TV and stove set in a feature wall.

Upstairs the six bedrooms are all good doubles, one has an en suite and two of the bedrooms are up at attic level with dormer windows. There are bathrooms on each floor.

Two hallways

A curious feature of the house’s original design is two particularly narrow, dark hallways – one at hall level, the other off the first floor landing leading to one of the bedrooms – with the likely conclusion that these were not originally intended for use by the family, but by the servants. New owners might think of blocking off the one at hall level and fitting it out as a storage room.

Living area of 31 Park Avenue, Dublin 4

While the kitchen-dining extension is the newest-built part of the house it is likely to be the one that will be changed most by new owners. With its relatively low ceiling and a feeling that it is far from the rest of the living spaces in the house, they may even look to demolish it and start again.

Bedroom at 31 Park Avenue, Dublin 4

West-facing gardens

The gardens – west facing and beautifully manicured wrapping around the house – will also give scope for some changes, subject to planning permission. The house is set well back from this prestigious road and there is off-street parking in the gravelled front garden for several cars. Number 31 Park Avenue is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €3.5 million.