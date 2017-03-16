Howth hilltop house on 3.3 acres has €2.1m price tag

You know you are high up on the undulating hills of Howth when you can practically eyeball the seagulls. Hilltop House, is the highest property in Howth, and vistas stretch to Lambay Island, the Pigeon House, the Sugar Loaf mountain and Wales on a clear day.

The property, which was on the market in 2002 with an asking price of €5 million, is a receiver sale through Grant Thornton, and is being sold in two lots.

Firstly, the 446sq m house lying on 3.3 acres is a receiver sale through Turley Property Advisors asking €2.1 million. Six further acres are zoned high amenity which, unless the land is rezoned, cannot be built upon. Those with deep pockets can have the lot – for private walks and even higher views for an extra €120,000.

The main house, which dates from the 1900s, has super views from two reception rooms, both of which enjoy period Adams-style fireplaces. There is an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with four sets of French windows flooding the rooms with light.

There is a lovely flow through the main house, but the two 1980s annexes really let the property down, as maximising the views was not considered. Small PVC windows and pine ceilings are a vast contrast to the elegant sash windows and 11ft ceilings in the main house.

Meandering paths

As the property has been idle for four years, the gardens have not been cared for apart from a tidy-up for sale, but mature trees – including an elegant Eucalyptus – shrubs and carpets of heather frame meandering paths, perfect for a game of hide and seek.

And where better for the ultimate nightscapes than the elevated hot tub perched above the house?

In 2015, Long Acre on Thormanby Road with three acres sold for €2.5 million, and needed a total revamp or new build – no planning permission has been filed so far. This equates to €833,333 per acre.

Carnalea, which sold in 2015 for €5 million, was granted permission in December 2016 to demolish the existing property and construct an 882sq m house on the 1.63-acre site, equating to €3.07 million per acre.

At €2.1 million for the 3.3 acres or €2.22 million for the nine acres, the cost of Hilltop House equates to €636,363 and €239,000 respectively per acre which seems not bad value compared to its neighbours.