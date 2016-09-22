Homely comfort in Dún Laoghaire for €1.6m

This fine, five-bed end-of-terrace house has big bay windows and many original features

Alanna Gallagher

 

When the architect owner of 16 Royal Terrace first viewed the property about 12 years ago, there was water running down the inside walls and pooling at garden level to almost one metre deep. It was in such bad repair that departing house viewers warned him off as he crossed the threshold. Hazard tape barred him from entering several rooms.

The house had 3.4-metre ceiling heights at hall level and 3.8-metre ceiling heights at piano nobile level. Big bay windows give the rooms a greater sense of scale and stream light in. The owner saw its potential but did not want it to feel overdone.

“With two young kids I wanted it to be a home rather than a showpiece,” he says. “We didn’t want to make it look like a new house.”

For instance, the walls were skimmed with plaster to maintain all their original kinks – less noticeable features that are part of the fabric of a period house.

Door frames and architraving were removed and restored. The fireplaces were removed and cleaned. The house was given a new roof, rewired and replumbed, with sash double glazed windows added.

The hard work has paid off. It feels like a very fine family home. The hall is generous with decorative ceiling plaster. The floors at this level are custom stained the same shade throughout.The large interconnecting reception rooms have matching fireplaces.

At garden level, there is underfloor heating, an Alno kitchen, separate pantry and a lantern roof light over the breakfast room bathes it in light. The area under the granite front steps became a wine cellar. The family room to the front is where they mostly live.

The rear garden, laid out in lawn, has a separate shed and hardwood decking.

The house has potentially five double bedrooms, one of which is at garden level and is currently in use as a playroom, with direct access to the garden. Another bedroom is situated on the first floor return adjoining a shower room – a feature of each return.

The master bedroom on the piano nobile, or first floor, overlooks the square and is enormous. The property’s sixth bedroom has been turned into a very generous en suite bathroom with a separate Jacuzzi-style bath and separate shower which is plumbed as a steam room.

Royal Terrace is a five-minute walk from the main drag of Dún Laoghaire but feels a world apart from the busy thoroughfare. It overlooks a lov ely four-acre railed green space managed by the council.

The house, which measures 311sq m/3,348 sq m is asking €1.6 million through Sherry FitzGerald. Number 2 Royal Terrace East is currently asking €1.29 million through DNG. That five-bed measures about 297sq m/3,200sq ft and was reduced by €60,000 last July.

