High-spec, high-tech five-bed detached in Killiney

A large newly-built house in Killiney already had lots of smart modern features when its owners bought it for €2.6 million at auction in 2005. Eleven years on, Oak Lodge, Violet Hill, Killiney, Co Dublin, has even more.

The couple has upgraded all five bathrooms since then, added an island unit with a polished granite top in the kitchen and created a well-planted and landscaped back garden with a wide deck wrapping around the back of the house. It has a smart lighting control system – one switch can turn on all the lights in the house – and a surround-sound system.

The owners’ children are reared and the 297sq m (3,200sq ft) high spec five-bedroom family home – which is pretty much in walk-in condition – is now asking €1.55 million through DNG.

Oak Lodge – it takes its name from a very old oak tree in the front garden – is a very wide, bright house, with high ceilings, high arched windows and lots of glazed internal doors. The front door opens into a marble-floored double-height hall with a galleried landing. Straight ahead, double doors open from the hall into the oak-floored livingroom-cum-diningroom. There’s underfloor heating on the ground floor and in the bathrooms.

To the left at one end of the hall is a family room and the kitchen; to the right, a study and two bedrooms with a very cool shared en suite tiled with black slate. The downstairs bathroom in the front hall was “future-proofed” by the builder so that it can easily be turned into a wetroom.

The kitchen/breakfastroom is almost surgically bright by day, with a white marble floor and pale units contrasting with the polished black granite worktops. At night, recessed coloured lights create a different atmosphere. A good-sized utility room is just off the kitchen. Three sets of double-doors open into the garden from the back of the house, from kitchen, diningroom and livingroom.

A polished oak staircase leads up to a wide bright landing. The main bedroom has a walk-in dressingroom and an en suite with a mosaic-tiled floor, porcelain-tiled walls and a huge walk-in shower. Double doors open onto a balcony looking to the Dublin mountains. There are two more double bedrooms, both en suite.

The wide back garden has very tall hedging separating it from busy Church Road. Oak Lodge is the first house on the right of Violet Hill, one of the lanes that leads from Church Road up to the edge of Killiney Golf Club. It has a very large gravelled front that the owners say has accommodated up to 16 cars.