High-spec downsizer in Dalkey for €725,000

A small cottage-style house with a large price tag hidden away off Sorrento Road next to the Dart line in Dalkey has been modernised and refurbished since it was bought nearly three years ago. Number 4 Torca View, an 87sq m (936sq ft) two-bedroom house at the end of a shared pedestrian path is now for sale by private treaty through Lisney for €725,000.

The makeover of the house – built in 1911, and sold in 2013 for €400,000 -- has been done very tastefully, with modern features complemented by period-style touches: the bedrooms at the front of the house, for example, each have tall new double-glazed traditional-style sash windows with working wooden shutters.

A small black gate opens from Sorrento Close – a short road linking Sorrento Road and Ardeevin Road – into Torca View, a narrow path that leads past four houses down to number 4 at the end. The houses look over a stone wall separating them from the rail line far below, up in the direction of Torca Road on the edge of Dalkey hill, hence the name.

Clawfoot bath

Number 4 is very private. A gate at the end of the path opens into a neat front lawn with a raised deck running across the front of the house. Accommodation consists of two decent-sized double bedrooms and a large bright open-plan livingroom/diningroom/kitchen at the back of the house. The front door opens into a hall with a Velux window, recessed lighting and like most of the house, walnut-effect laminate flooring. The two bedrooms, one with a pull-down bed, are on either side of the hall, and one has a smart fully-tiled en suite shower room. There’s also a surprisingly large family bathroom with a clawfoot bath and separate double shower.

The livingroom and kitchen have high pitched ceilings with Velux windows, making it a very bright space. The kitchen has a marble-tiled floor, butcher-block timber worktops and cream-coloured integrated units. Wide French doors open into a small patio back yard. A gate at the back opens into a shared pedestrian path leading to Sorrento Road and there’s a small shed on the lane belonging to number 4.

There is no parking space with the house; there’s free onstreet parking on Sorrento Close and part of Ardeevin Road.