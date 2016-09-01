High-spec downsizer in Dalkey for €725,000

Cottage-style two-bed off Sorrento Road

Frances O'Rourke

 

A small cottage-style house with a large price tag hidden away off Sorrento Road next to the Dart line in Dalkey has been modernised and refurbished since it was bought nearly three years ago. Number 4 Torca View, an 87sq m (936sq ft)  two-bedroom house at the end of a shared pedestrian path is now for sale by private treaty through Lisney for €725,000.

The makeover of the house – built in 1911, and sold in 2013 for €400,000 -- has been done very tastefully, with modern features complemented by period-style touches: the bedrooms at the front of the house, for example, each have tall new double-glazed traditional-style sash windows with working wooden shutters.

A small black gate opens from Sorrento Close – a short road linking Sorrento Road and Ardeevin Road – into Torca View, a narrow path that leads past four houses down to number 4 at the end. The houses look over a stone wall separating them from the rail line far below, up in the direction of Torca Road on the edge of Dalkey  hill, hence the name.

Clawfoot bath

Number 4 is very private. A gate at the end of the path opens into a neat front lawn with a raised deck running across the front of the house. Accommodation consists of two decent-sized double bedrooms and a large bright open-plan livingroom/diningroom/kitchen at the back of the house. The front door opens into a hall with a Velux window, recessed lighting and like most of the house, walnut-effect laminate flooring. The two bedrooms, one with a pull-down bed, are on either side of the hall, and one has a smart  fully-tiled en suite shower room. There’s also a surprisingly large family bathroom with a clawfoot bath and separate double shower.

The livingroom and kitchen have high pitched ceilings with Velux windows, making it a very bright space. The kitchen has a marble-tiled floor, butcher-block timber worktops and cream-coloured integrated units. Wide French doors open into a small patio back yard. A gate at the back opens into a shared pedestrian path leading to Sorrento Road and there’s a small shed on the lane belonging to number 4.

There is no parking space with the house; there’s free onstreet parking on Sorrento Close and part of Ardeevin Road.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.