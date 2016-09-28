High-end apartments in prime Ballsbridge site

Dunluce has finally arrived on the market after it was originally planned in 2007. The prime one-acre site off Anglesea Road in Ballsbridge was purchased by developer Tom Bailey in 2005 for €6.2 million, and currently workmen are putting the finishing touches to the four cubist apartment blocks.

Architect Derek Tynan of DTA, designed the development around the existing landscape.

“It is an extraordinary site bordered by the River Dodder, Merrion Cricket Club, and Herbert Park – we decided to construct four fragmented pavilions to allow the permeability of light and views.”

An unusual cladding of Lithedecor glass was used to screen the solid concrete buildings.

“We wanted something that reflected the light instead of a heavy mortar, so now light shimmers off the building” says Tynan, who holds three silver medals from the Royal Institute of Architects in Ireland (RIAI).

Of the 24 luxurious units, four are penthouses which take up the entire upper floor of each block. The largest apartment at a whopping €1.8m occupies 152sq m, has three bedrooms, and wraparound terraces provide triple aspect views.

Two bedroom apartments at 87sqm, are dual aspect and have generous balconies with hardwood decking and glass balustrades. Kitchens are by Kitchen Elegance with high gloss lacquered units and Velstone work surfaces.

Prices for the two bedroom units start at €775,000 through Hooke and MacDonald. This equates to €9,011 per sq m, while Penthouse D26 at €1.8m runs €11,842 per sq m.

Other offerings in Ballsbridge, of a similar size are 51 Lansdowne Wood, through Sherry FitzGerald at €1.25m for 153sq m (€8,170 per sq m) and 65 Shrewsbury Park through Knight Frank, at €1.495m for 179sq m (€8,351 per sq m).

In need of upgrading, 5 Maple at Hazeldene on Anglesea Road is asking €925,000 through Felicity Fox. With 152sq m, this equates to €6,085 per sq m.

The Penthouse at the Intercontinental Hotel is asking €1.4m through Lisney, and its 170sq m equates to €8,235 per sq m but it comes with a jaw-dropping €22,000 per annum management fee.

Also coming on stream in the area are 490 high-end apartments at Project Trinity and another 88 at No 1 Ballsbridge. It all adds up to an interesting few years ahead in the luxury apartment sector in this D4 enclave.