High-end apartments in prime Ballsbridge site

Dunluce, originally planned in 2007, includes 24 luxurious units starting at 775k
 

Dunluce has finally arrived on the market after it was originally planned in 2007. The prime one-acre site off Anglesea Road in Ballsbridge was purchased by developer Tom Bailey in 2005 for €6.2 million, and currently workmen are putting the finishing touches to the four cubist apartment blocks.

Architect Derek Tynan of DTA, designed the development around the existing landscape.

“It is an extraordinary site bordered by the River Dodder, Merrion Cricket Club, and Herbert Park – we decided to construct four fragmented pavilions to allow the permeability of light and views.”

An unusual cladding of Lithedecor glass was used to screen the solid concrete buildings.

“We wanted something that reflected the light instead of a heavy mortar, so now light shimmers off the building” says Tynan, who holds three silver medals from the Royal Institute of Architects in Ireland (RIAI).

Of the 24 luxurious units, four are penthouses which take up the entire upper floor of each block. The largest apartment at a whopping €1.8m occupies 152sq m, has three bedrooms, and wraparound terraces provide triple aspect views.

Two bedroom apartments at 87sqm, are dual aspect and have generous balconies with hardwood decking and glass balustrades. Kitchens are by Kitchen Elegance with high gloss lacquered units and Velstone work surfaces.

Prices for the two bedroom units start at €775,000 through Hooke and MacDonald. This equates to €9,011 per sq m, while Penthouse D26 at €1.8m runs €11,842 per sq m.

Other offerings in Ballsbridge, of a similar size are 51 Lansdowne Wood, through Sherry FitzGerald at €1.25m for 153sq m (€8,170 per sq m) and 65 Shrewsbury Park through Knight Frank, at €1.495m for 179sq m (€8,351 per sq m).

In need of upgrading, 5 Maple at Hazeldene on Anglesea Road is asking €925,000 through Felicity Fox. With 152sq m, this equates to €6,085 per sq m.

 The Penthouse at the Intercontinental Hotel is asking €1.4m through Lisney, and its 170sq m equates to €8,235 per sq m but it comes with a jaw-dropping €22,000 per annum management fee.

Also coming on stream in the area are 490 high-end apartments at Project Trinity and another 88 at No 1 Ballsbridge. It all adds up to an interesting few years ahead in the luxury apartment sector in this D4 enclave.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.