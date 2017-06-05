Head over heels about space at smart Monkstown design for €515,000

The living area has been transferred upstairs, offering great views all the way to the Dublin mountains

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Rose Doyle

6 Windsor Place, Monkstown, Co Dublin, has undergone a clever transformation  
  • Address: 6 Windsor Place, Lanesville, Monkstown, Co.Dublin.
  • Price: € 515000
  • Agent: DNG
 

When the vendors bought the newly built 6 Windsor Place, Monkstown, Co Dublin, in 2005 it was a two-bedroom house with mezzanine and floor area of 70sq m (753sq ft); some 12 years later, after a lot of work, an imaginative redesign and an inversion of the original layout, it is back on the market with a floor area of 99sq m (1065sq ft), bedrooms now on the ground floor and an open-plan living-dining-kitchen area on the first floor.

The newly imagined house also has a second bathroom, first-floor balcony and limed oak floors throughout. The vendors’ family has grown along with the house and now needs more space.

The original asking price for the house was €385,000; agent DNG is today asking €515,000.

Architects Simon Canz and John Conlon came up with the inverted design, putting three bedrooms, a family shower room and lots of clever storage on the ground floor.

For the first floor, reached via an enclosed, bespoke, oak staircase, they designed an open, white-painted living space in which a kitchen designed by Italian Stefan Hoeckenreiner is two steps lower than the living-dining area.

A wall of window overlooks a swathe of playing fields and, in the green-blue beyond, the Dublin mountains.

The living-dining-kitchen area, which occupies the upstairs of the house, has large windows offering great views
The living-dining-kitchen area, which occupies the upstairs of the house
The living-dining-kitchen area, which occupies the upstairs of the house, has large windows offering great views
The kitchen, designed by Italian Stefan Hoeckenreiner, is two steps lower than the living-dining area
The kitchen, designed by Italian Stefan Hoeckenreiner, is two steps lower than the living-dining area

The kitchen also has a skylight, along with a slate floor and deep storage area. A long window seat is a nice touch in the living area, as are an external viewing balcony and spiral staircase leading to the rear, patio-decking area.

A white-tiled family bathroom on this level has mirrored fittings and a skylight.

The bright, ground-floor bedrooms have walls and fittings in shades of white and grey, as well as built-in wardrobes. Sliding doors maximise space and storage possibilities and the high entrance hall, with its overhead skylight, has an atrium-like feel.

All the bedrooms are on the ground floor and feature built-in wardrobes. Sliding doors maximise space and storage possibilities
All the bedrooms are on the ground floor and feature built-in wardrobes. Sliding doors maximise space and storage possibilities
All the bedrooms are on the ground floor and feature built-in wardrobes. Sliding doors maximise space and storage possibilities

There is a small communal garden for the eight houses that make up Windsor Place. Lawned, with sheltering walls and shrubs, it is in the process of being replanted and overhauled.

The decked rear patio area
The decked rear patio area
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.