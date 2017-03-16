Golfer's paradise at Gleneagles in Limerick for €1.25m

Gleneagles lies on what is known in local parlance as “the triangle” on the North Circular Road in Limerick city. The location is one of the most desirable places for house-hunters in the city, with a mixture of period dwellings interspersed with architecturally designed one-off properties.

Gleneagles was constructed in 1994, to a design by Rory O’Moore, an AIB manager who had returned from Scotland. Moore’s passion for golf is evident in the house name and the weather vane on top of the turret featuring Ben Crenshaw – widely regarded as one of the best putters in golf history.

Gleneagles, North Circular Road, Limerick: in turnkey condition, it has five large bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

The current owners bought the property in 1998 for £600,000 – which was the highest price ever paid for a house in the city at that time, and over the years they extended and updated the original.

One of the real selling points of the house, besides its location and size – it has 406sq m of space – is the garden. Sitting on a site of 0.4 of an acre, it has been meticulously planned to give year-round colour.

Gleneagles, North Circular Road, Limerick: in turnkey condition, it has five large bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

Verdant views

Developed and maintained by the owners in conjunction with landscaper Séan Van Veen, they feature an important selection of ornamental Acers, some of which are 90 years old. In addition, weeping birch and magnolias are framed by neat box hedging. The entire garden is illuminated at night, and the owners like to keep the lights off in the sunroom to allow the verdant views inside.

Gleneagles, North Circular Road, Limerick: in turnkey condition, it has five large bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

The sunroom – which the family use for dinner parties, was designed and added in 2007 by local architect David Thompson, son of ecclesiastical architect John Thompson. At that time, the dining room was removed, giving the ground floor an open-plan layout. “It’s perfect for parties, and we have had many here, with up to 120 guests,” says the owner, who is downsizing.

The property, in turnkey condition has five large bedrooms, two of which are en suite. The master is very spacious and has a ladies dressing area in the upper part of the turret, while the space downstairs is occupied by a library where the walls are lined with books.

Sherry FitzGerald is selling the property with an asking price of €1.25 million, which is in line with recent sales of similar-sized houses on private grounds in the area.