Georgian with bohemian feel close to Ranelagh village

It’s a house that will appeal to artistic types bored by the number of tasteful, identikit dark-grey interiors that they may have viewed. The owners bought the place from a pair of artists and have retained many of its bohemian features.

All the windows have their original shutters and the internal doors throughout have been stripped and waxed.

It is also unusual in that it is linear in shape – it is only one room deep throughout. But while it lacks depth, each room has a dual aspect with light pouring in from the front and back to make the space feel much airier than some of the square’s other properties.

Entrance is at hall level via a steep set of granite steps. There are black and terracotta quarry-style tiles in the hall. To the left is a sitting room with a gas-fired fireplace and lovely original broad Georgian floorboards.

Underfloor heating

Across the hall is the kitchen, which is y-shaped with a gas-fired four-door Aga.

The current owners added a conservatory that you step down to from the kitchen. Bright and sunny it is, they say, a great place to dry sheets on account of the underfloor heating they installed. Doors lead out to the south-facing garden which has a patio and brick pathways. The patio steps lead down to the basement level, an area the owners dug out to install French doors in one of the two rooms at this level. The other is used as a bedroom.

Upstairs on the first floor there are two good-size bedrooms, one with a gas-insert in the fireplace, the other with kooky secret cupboards built into the fire surround and into panels in the wall.

The family bathroom, which is at the top of the house, is the only room that remains as the house was when the artists lived here. The walls and ceiling are painted a deep cadmium blue and decorated with a scattering of small gold stars. You can sit in the bath here and look up at the moon through the roof light.

Parking is on the street. On school days, the road outside can be congested with cars dropping kids to the Ranelagh Multi Denominational School which is across the street. The property, which measures 167sq m (1800sq ft), is asking €995,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald.