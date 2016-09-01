Georgian style with leisure and pleasure in mind

Just 15 minutes’ drive through Co Kildare’s rich countryside from the picturesque village of Kilcullen, and slightly less to the access route of the M7, Brewel House sits on a rise in the landscape as if it had been there for more than 100 years. In fact, it is just 10 years old, but cleverly designed with Georgian style in mind.

The owners, who are downsizing, which is hardly surprising as the house is 525sq m (5,650sq ft), with an adjoining leisure complex, chose their site well.

Seven acres wrap around the house and, laid out in paddocks, patios and gardens, plus a yard, it would be ideal, if you were to add one or two stables, for horses and ponies – a safe bet given that you’re in the heart of horse breeding and racing country.

From the front steps, you can see across fields upon fields, while from the main bedroom balcony, add mountains for a perfect view.

Inside, there is a grand hall, with solid-fuel stove and a sweeping staircase that divides to lead to two galleries.

There are four bedrooms, all en suite, and the main one has a huge dressing room and bathroom alongside. Upstairs again, there’s a large attic space, fully carpeted, with a bathroom and store.

Go through yet another door on the landing area, and you will discover a walkway that takes you through to a leisure area that would not be out of place in a nice hotel – there is a five-person Jacuzzi, space for plenty of gym equipment, a bar and shower areas.

A further door takes you out to the garden, with a view over the lawns to a sweet playhouse for smaller children.

On the ground floor, the kitchen keeps the period feel, with an Aga of course, but also with every mod con you could wish for. There is a separate pantry and utility suite behind, while to the left of the hallway there is a huge room that runs front to back, with a large marble open fireplace, and built-in bar.

The opulent carpets, curtains and all the chandeliers, bar one, are included in the price of €875,000 with Jordan Auctioneers.