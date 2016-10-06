Georgian home offers character near Aviva stadium for €675,000

Soccer and rugby fans will know Bath Avenue Place, if not by name then chances are you may have stood on the street here before a match at the Aviva stadium, for the little throughway from Bath Avenue to South Lotts Road is also home to the Old Spot pub, formerly The Lansdowne.

The clientele has changed since the gastro pub took up residence here but the fact that the house is so close to a pre-and post-match pub may deter some buyers.

It shouldn’t, for the house, which dates from the 1830s is a really lovely, light-filled property of 101sq m (1,087sq.ft), and evokes the simplicity of the Georgian period in an area better known for its Victorian redbricks and artisan cottages.

There’s a square sitting room with a slate-lined fireplace and inset stove to the front of the house. The stove is a recent addition and the owners says its installation has transformed the room into a very cosy winter space.

To the rear, the house has been extended and opened up to create a bright L-shaped room with a square dining table in the eating area, a seating set-up around an open fireplace, currently decoratively filled with logs, and decent-sized travertine tiled kitchen in a one-storey extension which has white gloss units and black polished granite countertops.

Fold-back doors lead out from the kitchen to the west-facing garden, set out in an unhoned version of the kitchen flooring which ties the two spaces into almost mirror images of each other.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms. There are wardrobes in the master bedroom but the others rooms have a lack of built-in storage that the next owner might want to address. The family bathroom is brand new and features a free-standing Victorian-style claw foot tub and shower that is charming but might dominate the space a little. There is also a small guest toilet under the stairs – colourfully decorated in Osborne & Little Penguin Library paper.

The property has a billboard on its gable wall that generates an annual rental income of €8,500 for the owners.

The house is asking €675,000 through agents Hunters.

Parking is on street.