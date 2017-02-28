Fully refurbished Dublin 8 villa for €725,000

Three-bed redbrick with generous space and ceiling heights off South Circular Road

 

Washington Street is a quiet little avenue near Griffith College just off the South Circular Road. Number 10, was in a total state of disrepair when purchased by current owner Matthew Fagan in 2012 for €205,000.

“It had a tree growing in the façade and was infested with rats,” says architect Fagan, who completely restored and extended the Victorian house.

“We had to remove the entire back of the house, but I didn’t want to compromise on the size of the back garden, so we erected a two-storey extension to the rear, in an effort to retain the garden.”

Fagan also lowered the flooring at garden level – the house is actually on three levels, which allowed for a shower room to be installed in what was storage under the stairs. Lowering the floor also resulted in generous ceiling heights in the kitchen/dining area.

Rear garden

The kitchen opens out on to the rear garden through two sets of patio doors, and is in an L-shape in a deliberate move to retain the southerly part of the garden.

The extension added two bathrooms upstairs – the house now has three, all of which have wet room layout which give a streamlined effect. The hallway was widened and now seamlessly sits into the extension with light flooding through a Velux window.

The 130sq m (1,400sq ft) property – which is completely deceptive from the exterior has three fine-sized bedrooms – two upstairs and a further at garden level, which leads to the garden through French doors.

Two reception rooms flank the front hall, both of which have original fireplaces, and a grand piano lies to the room on the right – Fagan is fellow of the London College of Music.

The period property has a BER rating of B3, which is high considering the era of the property. Then again, when architects design their own homes they go that extra mile.

10 Washington Street is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €725,000.

