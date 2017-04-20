Foxrock find for €1.25m

Villa Tyone looked quite different when it was built in the 1930s – that is if it could be seen from the road at all. Before the Bray Road at Foxrock was substantially widened from a two-lane road to create a section of the N11, its front garden stretched out to roughly where the grassy central divider of the dual carriageway is now.

Even with that chunk of garden gone, the unusual looking house, just south of Foxrock church, is still is on a substantial .3 acre site. The four bedroom detached brick and render two storey house has a massive rear garden.

Bay window and open fire at Villa Tyone

Now an executor’s sale, the family bought in the 1970s and made substantial interior changes, which took more than a year, before they moved in. New owners this time around will undoubtedly do the same.

Originally Villa Tyone, which is one room deep with 191sq m/2055 sq ft, had a garage to the side, but that was converted many years ago to a playroom. There is an eat-in kitchen, which was updated in recent years, a living room which runs from front to back with unusual arched windows to the front, a formal dining room and a study.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are four doubles, one very large one mirroring the downstairs living room and also enjoying the extra square footage afforded by the square bay to the front.

Villa Tyone’s unusual arched windows to the front

There is also a utility room, a large walk-in pantry and a downstairs toilet. Two bedrooms are ensuite. Few original features remain inside – and those that are there such as the exposed brick chimney breasts in the study and living room, tend not be popular these days.

The size of the mature back garden will encourage buyers to think of substantially extending the house across the rear.

Villa Tyone’s substantial back garden, with scope for an extension to the house

When the N11 was built, a new granite boundary wall was built to the front of Villa Tyone and smart timber gates with decorative detail mirroring the pointed windows in the unusual front door installed. There is parking for several cars to the front.

Villa Tyone is for sale through DNG for €1.25million