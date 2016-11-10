Four-bed refurbished Blackrock semi extended and modernised 10 years ago

Hyde Park Avenue is a quiet cul de sac of large semis set off Mount Merrion Avenue, where several properties recently changed hands. Number 7 went sale agreed for €870,000 in July while number 9 sold for €770,000 last April. In 2015, number 21 sold for €825,000 in July and number 22 sold for €790,500 in December.

Number 34 is situated at the top of the street and has been extended by its owners, who have lived here since 1987. They refurbished the property 10 years after moving in, reconfiguring the original interconnecting room layout by putting a wall between the rooms to create a decent-sized sitting room to the front. The formal dining room to the rear is now a much-used study which has French doors out to the 90ft back garden. A wall of fold-back glazed doors opens to the bright eat-in kitchen, something the family likes to do when relatives come for get-togethers.

Mark Duffy of Duffy Mitchel O’Donoghue (DMOD) Architects oversaw all the design work. In the kitchen, a wall of units is set galley-style down the far exterior wall. The Shaker-style maple units have granite counter tops that were added about a decade ago. A roof light over the sink illuminates the work area from above while double doors open out to a paved patio area and the impressive 28 m/90ft long garden. Set out mainly in lawn with specimen trees, it feels very private and has a southwesterly aspect.

There are solid maple floors throughout the ground floor. To the right of the hall is the engine room of the house. The original garage has been subdivided to house a guest wc, a hot press and a large utility room, and it allows access from the back garden to the front to move bins in and out without having to go through the house.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two enormous doubles and a single that has been used as a home office with built-in shelving units. The master bedroom takes up what was originally the box room to the front of the house and has been extended out over the garage to create a sizeable room, with a shower en suite to its rear.

There is a Stira folding set of steps up to the attic, where there is scope to convert the attic, subject to planning.There is off-street parking for up to three cars. The house, which measures 158sq m/1,700sq feet, is asking €945,000 through agent Sherry FitzGerald.