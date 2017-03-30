Former presbytery in Rathgar for sale for €1.1m

The next owner of number 50 Rathgar Road will certainly find themselves nearer to God. Situated next door but one to the Georgian Church of The Three Patrons on Rathgar Road, the former presbytery was the home of Monseigneur Maloney who lived in the 220sq m/2,368sq ft property alone, save for his housekeeper who resided at garden level.

The fine two-storey over garden level period redbrick dates from 1962 and has remained untouched for decades. Uninhabited for the last five years, it has been heated regularly.

With ceiling heights of 12ft at hall level it is very elegantly proportioned, has lovely plasterwork and entrance arch, a feature that is echoed on the hall return.

The interconnecting reception rooms have white marble fireplaces – the one in the drawing room features an angel overseeing proceedings.

While these rooms are spacious the returns to the back of the house, set out over four floors, are relatively small.

Vintage

At garden level the ceiling heights are 10ft – substantially higher than many other properties of the same vintage. There are two main rooms, a kitchen to the front and the housekeeper’s quarters to the rear.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor. A bathroom-size chunk has been taken out of the back bedroom to accommodate an en-suite which has resulted in the fireplace being off-centre. There is a toilet at the top which could be extended to accommodate a shower.

Asking €1.1 million through agent DNG, this property needs complete modernisation which builder Kevin Moran of Moran Builders estimates should cost at least €170,000. He says there is scope to extend into the wide-side entrance and out into the west-facing garden, which he reckons would cost from €1,500 per sq m – a 40sq m extension would come in at about €60,000.

Buyers with very deep pockets could, subject to planning, consider adding a two-storey extension that could even factor in moving the kitchen up to hall level and allow for a sizeable, self-contained flat at garden level, that might work as a revenue source. A similar-size extension below will cost another €60,000.

Beautiful church windows

As well as requiring a lot of work the garden being offered with the house is only half the size of the original. Measuring just 50ft it also overlooks the side of the Three Patrons, the fine Georgian church situated two doors away. Its beautiful church windows could become a feature of the garden.

“On the plus side you are not overlooked by anyone but God,” says parish priest Fr Joe Mullan who will be the owner’s next door neighbour.

Off-street parking is also an issue. The house only has pedestrian front access at present but because it is situated on a bus corridor Pat Mullery, partner at selling agent DNG, says that Dublin City Council automatically grants planning to residents with homes on a bus corridor. Works will cost about €4,000 with electric gates costing the same again, says Moran.