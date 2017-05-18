Former office on Pembroke Road makes canny investment

The return to the market of 6 Pembroke Road in Ballsbridge is an example of how canny buyers who had cash during the property crash were able to turn a crisis into an opportunity.

It and its neighbour were in offices when they came on the market just over four years ago, selling as a pair for around €1.4 million to boutique investment group Halcyon. Now one of the houses, number 6, is back on the market for €1.3 million through Knight Frank. In the meantime, the mid-terrace two-storey over basement house has been let to Google tenants for a monthly rent of €5,000.

A view of the living room

Obviously to achieve such a strong rent it had to undergo a significant renovation to return it from offices to family use and layout decisions were made with renters in mind – which means maximum bedroom accommodation. So the modern kitchen is small and galley-style in the hall-floor return (and three years after installation, remarkably unused) and the basement area comprises two rooms with adjacent marble-finished bathroom.

The master bedroom

Upstairs there are two bedrooms on the first floor, both double and a family bathroom. The planners wisely refused an en suite to the front room which would have ruined its proportions. An attic room – built by previous owners and impacting on the dramatically tall round-headed window in the landing – is used as a bedroom.

There is access to the good-sized low-maintenance back garden from the basement level and the kitchen. But access to that basement level from the hall floor is via a very narrow and steep flight of stairs – something for interested viewers to consider if they plan on putting an eat-in family kitchen down here.

Reception room

The renovation included installing new folding doors between the two reception rooms, one of which has the only open fireplace in the house – the others went during its office years. The ugly looking chimneypiece will probably be replaced by new owners.

Rear garden

The house has been staged for sale, furnished with new carpets and freshly painted so it is looking its best.

Parking is on street but as the house is at the Baggot Street end of Pembroke Road, new owners might not bother with a car.