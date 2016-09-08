Former guesthouse turns family home in Ballsbridge

For house hunters in search of a substantial family home in the heart of Dublin 4, number 31 Northumberland Road ticks quite a few boxes. The semi-detached two-storey over garden property is just a short stroll to Merrion Square with off-street parking and a garage with ample space to house a vintage car.

The house, which operated as a 13-bedroom guesthouse until 2005 when it was sold at auction for €3 million, has undergone a complete renovation with every millimetre of its 408sq m in pristine condition.

Modern

The house retains many of its period features including impressive coving, ceiling roses and fireplaces in addition to a modern kitchen with all the bells and whistles one would expect of a property with such calibre.

What really stands out in this solid and imposing family home is the light which floods through the many rooms, the dimensions of which allow for fine sized period furniture.

To the rear of the house, a double-height extension was added which now houses the vast kitchen overlooked by a mezzanine. Three sets of French doors open out on to garden patios where borders of towering agapanthus are in full bloom.

At hall level, the interconnecting drawing and dining rooms – which have been staged for sale – also open onto the rear garden through French doors – allowing guests direct access to the south west facing garden.

There are three further reception rooms at this level, which allows new owners flexibility to increase the number of bedrooms – which is currently listed at four.

The master bedroom is the show stopper and takes up the entire first floor overlooking Northumberland Road. An imposing fireplace lies adjacent to the dressing room and en-suite, ready to be lit for rainy winter evenings.

At garden level are two further bedrooms in addition to a boot and shower-room.

Next door, Number 31 has just gone sale agreed through Knight Frank – the asking price was €1.75 million.

Number 33 is on the market also through Knight Frank with an asking price of €2.195 million but is significantly larger (by almost 100sq m) than next door, and will make a truly remarkable family home.