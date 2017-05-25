Five-storey townhouse packs designer punch in Donnybrook

Edward Square is a development secreted off Bloomfield Avenue, a cul de sac off Donnybrook’s Morehampton Road that leads to the Royal Hospital, the oldest hospital of its kind in Ireland.

Launched in 2004, the Regency-style properties, set around two sides of a garden square and designed by architects Douglas Wallace, sold for as much as €4 million at the height of the boom. No expense was spared with the build materials; granite porticos, sills and steps front each of the houses which boast a lift and underground parking for two cars directly accessed from within the properties.

9 Edward Square, off Donnybrook’s Morehampton Road. Photograph: Peter Moloney, PM Photography

Number 4, a five-bed, came to market last year with an asking price of €2.25 million through agent Lisney and sold for €2.75 million. Lisney is now bringing number 9, a similarly tall terraced house, to market, this time asking €2.95 million.

Set over five floors, one of number 9’s most impressive features is its bronze balustraded staircase rising upward from the polished plaster entrance hall walls. The proportions are grand with 3.3m ceiling heights and French windows stream light into every level.

At hall level, interconnecting reception rooms span the depth of the house and feature matching stone fireplaces. Double doors open out to a sandstone-slabbed terrace overlooking the decent-size garden, with its northwesterly aspect.

9 Edward Square, off Donnybrook’s Morehampton Road. Photograph: Peter Moloney, PM Photography

Kitchen and den

A flight of stairs leads down to garden level and an enormous open plan eat-in kitchen and den. The Boffi design has polished stone countertops and dark wenge contrasting full-length units on the opposite wall.

Originally the house was designed as a four- or five-bed property but the owners of number 9 have reduced the accommodation to three beds opening up the first floor as a master suite comprising a hotel-calibre bathroom with freestanding bath and huge walk-in shower.

9 Edward Square, off Donnybrook’s Morehampton Road. Photograph: Peter Moloney, PM Photography

The bathrooms throughout are top of the range. There are two bedrooms on the second floor. In contrast to the master these feel more modest in size but each boasts a very fine en suite.

At the top of the house is an impressive private terrace that offers glimpses of the Dublin foothills. South-facing, the view is special for a city centre house but the room lacks the scale of the main reception rooms at hall level. In the original design this is a bedroom and there is a large shower room to the rear. The property has been tastefully staged for sale by House and Garden Furniture.