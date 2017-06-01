Family home in 1970s Blackrock cul-de-sac for €795,000

A detached four-bed house, one of 32 in a cul-de-sac built in the 1970s, is around the corner from Blackrock College rugby club on Stradbrook Road in Co Dublin. Although its address is Blackrock, it’s near Monkstown village as well as Blackrock – both villages are within walking distance. Number 31, Gleann na Smol is a 153sq m (1,647sq ft) four-bed for sale through DNG for €795,000. A family home for the past 35 years, its location makes it particularly quiet and suitable for young families.

31 Gleann na Smol, Stradbrook Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin living room 2

The house has been well maintained by its downsizing owner, decorated mainly in neutral shades with a splash of dramatic red in the livingroom. Accommodation includes three reception rooms downstairs and four double bedrooms upstairs. A good-sized attic offers the potential to extend subject to the usual planning.

There’s a tiled understairs store-room and toilet off the good-sized front hall. This opens into the livingroom at the front of the house; double doors open from here into the diningroom, where sliding glass doors open into the back garden. A third reception room, the family room, overlooks the front garden.

31 Gleann na Smol, Stradbrook Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin living room

The kitchen at the back of the house has a blue-tiled floor, cream units and a cream-tiled splashback. Four double bedrooms and a family bathroom open off a good-sized landing upstairs. The main bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

The walled back garden has a sandstone patio, small lawn and well-stocked flowerbeds. One of two storage sheds in the garden is plumbed for a washing machine and dryer.

There is room to park two cars in the lawned front garden.