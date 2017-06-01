Family-friendly home in Templeogue close to shops and schools

Springfield Road is a small cul de sac of 1960s-built four-bedroom semis situated just after Our Lady’s School on Templeogue Road before the intersection with Templeville Road and Templeogue village.

Originally these houses had two interconnecting rooms, a formal sitting room to the front and formal dining room to the rear with a kitchen to the back of the house and a garage, often accessed via the kitchen.

The kitchen at 18 Springfield Road has been extended to create a large, open-plan space with glazing on three sides and more glazing in the roof.

Many of the homes have been renovated and remodelled to make better use of the floor space. At present there are four properties on the market in the small development that has two well-regarded secondary schools, Our Lady’s School and Terenure College, within a few minutes’ walk. Rathfarnham Shopping is just five minutes’ walk away.

Number 1, 135sq m in size and modernised, had an asking price of €645,000 through Mason Estates and has been sale agreed for just under that. Its side garden was not part of the sale. Number 12 is for sale through agents DNG. Measuring 131 sq m and asking €650,000 it needs modernisation and its garage has not been converted.

The front door of 18 Springfield Road in Templeogue, which contains leaded glass panels, opens into a chequerboard-tiled hall.

Number 5 is a four-bedroom house, 141sq m in size, adjoining the grounds of Our Lady’s School and also asking €650, 000 this time through agents Sherry FitzGerald, which is also selling number 18, a bigger property of 180sq m that has been remodelled and reconfigured by its owners, who bought the property 14 years ago. This bigger house has a bigger asking price of €795,000.

Chequerboard tiling

Set in a cul de sac within the larger cul de sac, number 18 has everything a family could want, starting with a decent-sized porch with room to wrangle a buggy while out of the elements. The front door, which contains leaded glass panels, opens into a chequerboard-tiled hall. To the left is a nice square-shaped sitting room with a den to the right.

What was the formal dining room at 18 Springfield Road has been turned into a more informal living space, warmed by a wood-burning stove.

The kitchen, which can also be accessed via the den, is the back of the house and has been extended to create a large, open-plan space with glazing on three sides and more glazing in the roof, although when open you can hear the traffic on the busy thoroughfares nearby.

The units are painted grey and more recently the owners opened up what was the original formal dining room to create a proper living space. Warmed by a wood-burning stove, this is where the parents spend most of their time.

The rear garden of 18 Springfield Road in Templeogue, Dublin.

Upstairs there are three good-size doubles – two are big enough to house double beds and decent-sized desks for exam-studying teenagers – and a single. The master overlooks the garden and has a shower ensuite.