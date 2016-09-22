Extended and restored on leafy square in Rathgar for €1.35m

The owners of 41 Kenilworth Square bought it 26 years ago, when the three-storey Victorian house on the western side of the square was in three flats. The potential was easy to see – these houses vary in size, and this, at 282sq m/3,035sq ft is one of the larger ones. The semi-d has three windows to the front on the top floor and two at hall floor, an indication of the large room sizes within.

They brought the house back to a four-bedroom family home with three large doubles on the top floor, one with en suite, two to the front, and one to the rear. They also enlarged a former butler’s pantry at hall level to make a single bedroom.

The front door, up a tall flight of granite steps, opens into a wide hallway. To the left is the front reception room with two windows looking out on to the square. This room opens into another formal living room at the rear.

While the front room still has its original fireplace, the back doesn’t; its proportions were changed when the house was reconfigured to carve out more space for the conversion of the adjoining butler’s pantry. New owners will most likely go to work in the back reception room to bring some character back to it.

The bathroom at the top of the house is very large and includes a free-standing bath.

Down at garden level is a family room to the front and the modern kitchen to the rear.

This was extended in more recent years by the addition of a glazed extension, which could be used as a sunroom or a dining area. The rear garden has been landscaped with mature shrubs and trees as well as a patio and lawn area (covered with AstroTurf). There is side access. Some houses on the square have off-street parking, but planners are no longer in favour of the front gardens of these fine houses being carved up and the garden of number 41 is intact. Parking is on street.

Agent Sherry FitzGerald is quoting €1.35 million.