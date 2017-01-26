Extended 1940s semi-d in Clonskeagh for €895,000

8 Nutgrove Park, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14 is near the Luas, buses, schools and UCD

Bernice Harrison

 

Nutgrove Park is not close to Nutgrove Shopping Centre – you’d think it might be – but is actually in Clonskeagh. The development sits just opposite the Clonskeagh entrance to UCD, while the shopping centre is much further south, in Rathfarnham.

Nutgrove Park’s location was one of the reasons the owners of number 8 bought their solid 1940s semi-d in 2003. Even before the Luas arrived (a walk away in Milltown), it was well served by public transport. It is a short commute to the city centre, it’s near several schools, and the university has proven to be a terrific outdoor amenity.

The owners waited two years before renovating and extending, taking their time to consider what they wanted from the house to make room for their growing family. In the end they built a large two-storey extension across the rear to make space for an eat-in kitchen and a bigger bedroom upstairs; the new addition also allowed them to entirely change the layout both upstairs and down.

Interior space

Originally this house would have had a small porch, but to get more interior space it was incorporated into the hall and a new, glazed front door installed into the porch arch. To the left off the hall, which is floored with chequerboard tiling, is the livingroom with a cast iron fireplace and square bay window. At the rear the family-friendly kitchen has been fitted with smart cherrywood units with granite worktops. Building across the rear left an internal room (part of what was originally the house’s back reception room) opening into the kitchen area which is used as a TV area for the children. There’s a utility room and a garage to the side.

Upstairs there are four doubles – one with ensuite – and a large single. The two-storey extension made room for a good-sized family bathroom.

There’s an enclosed rear garden and the front garden has been paved with cobblelock for parking.

New owners will probably update the decoration of this comfortable family home. Lisney is the agent, selling 8 Nutgrove Park for €895,000.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.