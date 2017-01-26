Extended 1940s semi-d in Clonskeagh for €895,000

Nutgrove Park is not close to Nutgrove Shopping Centre – you’d think it might be – but is actually in Clonskeagh. The development sits just opposite the Clonskeagh entrance to UCD, while the shopping centre is much further south, in Rathfarnham.

Nutgrove Park’s location was one of the reasons the owners of number 8 bought their solid 1940s semi-d in 2003. Even before the Luas arrived (a walk away in Milltown), it was well served by public transport. It is a short commute to the city centre, it’s near several schools, and the university has proven to be a terrific outdoor amenity.

The owners waited two years before renovating and extending, taking their time to consider what they wanted from the house to make room for their growing family. In the end they built a large two-storey extension across the rear to make space for an eat-in kitchen and a bigger bedroom upstairs; the new addition also allowed them to entirely change the layout both upstairs and down.

Interior space

Originally this house would have had a small porch, but to get more interior space it was incorporated into the hall and a new, glazed front door installed into the porch arch. To the left off the hall, which is floored with chequerboard tiling, is the livingroom with a cast iron fireplace and square bay window. At the rear the family-friendly kitchen has been fitted with smart cherrywood units with granite worktops. Building across the rear left an internal room (part of what was originally the house’s back reception room) opening into the kitchen area which is used as a TV area for the children. There’s a utility room and a garage to the side.

Upstairs there are four doubles – one with ensuite – and a large single. The two-storey extension made room for a good-sized family bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s an enclosed rear garden and the front garden has been paved with cobblelock for parking.

New owners will probably update the decoration of this comfortable family home. Lisney is the agent, selling 8 Nutgrove Park for €895,000.