Escape to Howth and sweeping sea views for €1.85m

Cannon Rock is perched on Upper Cliff Road in Howth, and has more of a holiday home than a city house feel to it, due to its expansive sea views. It also feels quite remote but is within walking distance to the village.

The property, on a site of 0.5 acres extends to 246sq m, and all the accommodation – with the exception of a mezzanine above the living room, lies on the ground floor. The house was designed to maximise the views – with the main reception rooms and master bedroom all situated on the coastal side.

The views include Ireland’s Eye, Lambay Island and the north Dublin coastline as far as the eye can see.

The gardens at Cannon Rock feature meandering sandstone pathways which meet at an al fresco dining area

Built in 1990, the property has three reception rooms, a conservatory, kitchen and breakfast room. The house is incredibly bright thanks to the vast number of windows and Velux, but could be made to feel even brighter if the pine ceilings were painted in a pale neutral colour.

The gardens are set around meandering Indian sandstone pathways flanked by hardy shrubs which tolerate the sea air and meet at an al-fresco dining area.

The property has five bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. The fifth bedroom is currently used as an office.

What makes Cannon Rock special, besides the maritime vistas is the location on Upper Cliff Road. The cliff walks in Howth are the most dramatic coastal walks in the county. Ireland’s Eye is home to a bird sanctuary where guillemots, razorbills and gannets roost each year and grey seals are regularly seen splashing about in the sea.

The walks – which include the aptly named Bog of the Frogs walk – are lined with bracken, fuchsia and coconut-scented gorse.

New owners will want to give parts of the house a cosmetic upgrade – the kitchen though in good condition is a little outdated and some of the livelier fuchsia papered walls may be a bit too dramatic.

As the property is 27 years old it has a D1 BER energy rating. A small investment could upgrade this to a more economical house as far as running costs are concerned.

What will never change however are the superb views. The property is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €1.85million.