Equestrian style on the Curragh, Co Kildare for €1.5m

The owner of Foxwood, a Paul Brazil-designed detached house on the Curragh, used to bring a step-ladder to the site of her future home. “I had lived nearby, in a house in a hollow, and I wanted to make sure this time I got the best of the light and the views.” Her other criteria were elegantly simple: “I told Paul I would really love a house that was contemporary, classical and symmetrically balanced.”

The owner, who is downsizing, also loves to entertain, so the house has been designed to be both welcoming and flexible

The results are to be found in a 366sq m (3,945sq ft) home that is graceful but cosy, timeless but with touches of edgy chic.

Open fireplaces warm the space, and a trio of French windows open kitchen, lounge and diningroom onto a terrace

Some of this is a clear pointer to the family’s love of country pursuits: there’s the Pierre Frey wallpaper – a medley of happy hounds – in the downstairs WC; and windows are set to frame views of the mares and foals at the neighbouring stud farms.

The 366sq m (3,945sq ft) home is graceful but cosy, timeless but with touches of edgy chic

Wood panelling

Meanwhile, the owner’s passion for design and eye for detail comes through in subtler elements: the beautifully crafted joinery by Seabury of Naas in the lovely wood panelling, handy storage and a kitchen to conjure with. The owner, who is downsizing, also loves to entertain, so the house has been designed to be both welcoming and flexible. Doors slide back to open the kitchen through to a generous lounge and on to the diningroom.

Doors slide back to open the kitchen through to a generous lounge and on to the diningroom

“That was going to be a drawingroom,” the owner says. “But my friend said: but you’re such a messy cook, you have to have a separate diningroom!”

The owner’s passion for design and eye for detail comes through in the beautifully crafted wood panelling by Seabury of Naas

Of course you can still eat in the kitchen – there’s a lovely spot with panoramic windows – but the diningroom is also pretty tempting, with pale grey wallpaper from Lewis and Wood. Open fireplaces warm the space, and a trio of French windows open kitchen, lounge and diningroom onto a terrace, which in summer is a riot of lavender.

A trio of French windows open kitchen, lounge and diningroom onto a terrace, which in summer is a riot of lavender

Gorgeous views

Upstairs are four cosy bedrooms, all ensuite, with gorgeous views out. “Sitting up in bed in the morning is a delight,” the owner says. With a pair of binoculars by the bed you could assess the form of the horses exercising on the gallops.

Upstairs are four cosy bedrooms, all ensuite, with gorgeous views out

Set on 4.5 acres, Foxwood includes a paddock and hard tennis court, and is five minutes’ drive from the M7 and M9, and just down the road from the village of Kilcullen, as well as Naas and Newbridge.

Set on 4.5 acres, Foxwood includes a paddock and hard tennis court, and is five minutes’ drive from the M7 and M9

But the real highlight is the Curragh right on your doorstep. With almost 5,000 acres of commonage, including racecourses and golf courses and wonderful walking, it’s one of Ireland’s most special spots.

The real highlight of Foxwood is the Curragh right on your doorstep, with almost 5,000 acres of commonage, including racecourses and golf courses and wonderful walking

Foxwood is for sale through joint agents Savills and Jordan Auctioneers for €1,500,000.