Equestrian style on the Curragh, Co Kildare for €1.5m
Paul Brazil-designed house mixes cosy country living with edgy contemporary chic
- Address: Foxwood, Blackrath, The Curragh, Co Kildare
- Price: € 1500000
- Agent: Savills and Jordan Auctioneers
The owner of Foxwood, a Paul Brazil-designed detached house on the Curragh, used to bring a step-ladder to the site of her future home. “I had lived nearby, in a house in a hollow, and I wanted to make sure this time I got the best of the light and the views.” Her other criteria were elegantly simple: “I told Paul I would really love a house that was contemporary, classical and symmetrically balanced.”
The results are to be found in a 366sq m (3,945sq ft) home that is graceful but cosy, timeless but with touches of edgy chic.
Some of this is a clear pointer to the family’s love of country pursuits: there’s the Pierre Frey wallpaper – a medley of happy hounds – in the downstairs WC; and windows are set to frame views of the mares and foals at the neighbouring stud farms.
Wood panelling
Meanwhile, the owner’s passion for design and eye for detail comes through in subtler elements: the beautifully crafted joinery by Seabury of Naas in the lovely wood panelling, handy storage and a kitchen to conjure with. The owner, who is downsizing, also loves to entertain, so the house has been designed to be both welcoming and flexible. Doors slide back to open the kitchen through to a generous lounge and on to the diningroom.
“That was going to be a drawingroom,” the owner says. “But my friend said: but you’re such a messy cook, you have to have a separate diningroom!”
Of course you can still eat in the kitchen – there’s a lovely spot with panoramic windows – but the diningroom is also pretty tempting, with pale grey wallpaper from Lewis and Wood. Open fireplaces warm the space, and a trio of French windows open kitchen, lounge and diningroom onto a terrace, which in summer is a riot of lavender.
Gorgeous views
Upstairs are four cosy bedrooms, all ensuite, with gorgeous views out. “Sitting up in bed in the morning is a delight,” the owner says. With a pair of binoculars by the bed you could assess the form of the horses exercising on the gallops.
Set on 4.5 acres, Foxwood includes a paddock and hard tennis court, and is five minutes’ drive from the M7 and M9, and just down the road from the village of Kilcullen, as well as Naas and Newbridge.
But the real highlight is the Curragh right on your doorstep. With almost 5,000 acres of commonage, including racecourses and golf courses and wonderful walking, it’s one of Ireland’s most special spots.
Foxwood is for sale through joint agents Savills and Jordan Auctioneers for €1,500,000.