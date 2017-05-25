Edwardian with views of Sandymount strand for €1.75m

The “B” in the address of 169B Strand Road in Sandymount might lead househunters to expect that it is an apartment or a mews house – it’s not, but it is an infill, though a mature one built in 1910 in the gardens of number 169.

The attractive house is double-fronted with a lovely pitched-roof porch and now has 220sq m/2368sq ft – its square footage having been increased about seven years ago when the rear was extended to make space for an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area.

Suburban Edwardian houses have more modest rooms than the Victorians – the era of plentiful live-in housekeeping staff was ending – and typically number 169B has no basement but several rooms.

At hall level there is a small study room on one side, interconnecting reception rooms on the other, the front room having a deep bay. The owners, who have lived here for 27 years and are now downsizing, first renovated the house when they moved in and continued to update over the years and the house is pristine with fresh paint and plain carpets.

South-facing conservatory

The extension incorporates a Hampton’s conservatory – it’s south facing – on one side with a custom-built painted timber, country-style kitchen on the other. It has an Aga – black with duel fuel – and a large island unit topped with marble. The idea behind the design of this extension was that it be a bright, light-filled space with plenty of glass, opening on to the garden. Also on this level is a utility room and shower room.

Five bedrooms are listed but two are very small singles so viewers will probably look at this house as being a good three-bed home and will convert the smallest bedroom to the front, adjacent to the main bedroom into an en-suite. The other small bedroom in the return would make a nice study. The family bathroom has been recently updated.

When the owners moved in, one of the clever things they did was move the vehicular entrance to the side on to St Alban’s Park – they kept the original gates on Strand Road should other owners want to reinstate the entrance – and this new layout makes getting in and out of the property easier. There is plenty of parking in the mostly gravelled front garden. There is also parking in the rear garden though it is not used by the owners and is laid with grass and an Indian sandstone patio.

It’s the location and the sea views that influence the price for 169B Strand Road and Savills has an asking price of €1.75 million.