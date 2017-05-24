Edwardian bungalow ticks the right boxes for buyers seeking a modern lifestyle

Seafield Road West is a lovely established road running parallel to the seafront in Clontarf. Perpendicular to Vernon Avenue, it is near shops, schools and swish restaurants and boasts fine-sized houses on generous plots.

16 Seafield Road West, Clontarf.

Number 16 is an Edwardian bungalow with lovely original rooms and a large, light-filled open-plan kitchen-living-dining room that will tick a major box for buyers seeking modernity.

It has mature, private gardens where sunworshippers can follow the sun’s rays from the front in the morning, to the verdant rear garden where, on a sunny May day, two sun loungers soak up the early summer sun.

The open-plan space at 16 Seafield Road West, Clontarf, features a Neptune kitchen.

The open-plan space features a fine Neptune kitchen, installed about 10 years ago. With cushioned granited countertops it has aged well. A glazed gable wall streams light into the 750sq ft space which includes nice decorative touches like a French armoire converted to a home bar and an overmantle mirror over the Belfast sink reflecting the view from the garden.

In the living room area is a large black mantled fireplace linking through fold-back interconnecting doors to a bay-fronted formal sitting room.

Double doors open from the open plan area to a large 11m by 12m patio, accessed via granite steps and paved in black stone. The lawned gardens beyond extend another seven metres.

The house has good ceiling heights throughout, and the accommodation layout currently features two separate “wings” which will better suit older kids. To the front there are two double bedrooms, a home office and the family bathroom off the long hall. The master bedroom and a second double are accessed via the kitchen. The master overlooks the rear, has a large redbrick open fireplace and French doors leading out to the garden.

The bathroom at 16 Seafield Road West.

There is planning for an extension to the side of the house where there is vehicular side access to Yew Lane.

The site is gorgeous and you could, subject to planning, consider knocking and rebuilding a two-storey house with better flow but that would in a way be missing the point. The owners here have crafted a lovely house with an atmosphere all its own.

The house which measures 280sq m/ 2238sq ft and is asking €1.4million through agent Quillsen.