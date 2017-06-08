Dreaming spires and community spirit in Phibsboro for €695K

The relaxed dignity of a cul-de-sac suits number 5 Rosemount Road. Close to the St Peter’s church end of North Circular Road, Rosemount Road is in effect a pair of well-maintained Edwardian terraces on either side of a quiet road bordered by front garden greenery. There is community too – everyone cooks and comes together at this time of year for an annual street party.

The vendors bought number 5 in 2009 and set about extending and refurbishing a house that had fallen on hard and sadly neglected times. They took care of basics such as wiring and plumbing, added a two storey rear extension into which they put a new kitchen/living/diningroom and, on the first floor, a bedroom and bathroom. They converted the attic, had the rear garden remade by Think Outside and took care, all the while, to preserve, protect or renew original features such as sash windows, doors, floor panelling and cornicing.

5 Rosemount Road, Phibsboro

The house they are now selling through agent Sherry FitzGerald, with an asking price of €695,000, has a floor space of 148sq m (1,593sq ft), three bedrooms (one en suite), a large living/dining/ kitchen, adjoining reception rooms and an attic conversion.

Spire views

One of the more special aspects to number 5 is the rear views of the spire of St Peter’s Church, a feature in both the kitchen/dining/living area and the bedroom above. Both spaces have walls of glass that allow for dramatic spire views.

Light and glass dominate the ground-floor living space. Extensive skylights have hardwood surrounds and a white porcelain floor maintains the sunlit feel. In a nice design touch, the redbrick rear of the house forms the inner wall.

Adjoining reception rooms have sash windows and original, functioning cast-iron fireplaces. The original, polished floorboards keep the mood light while picture rails and covings add period style. The traditional hallway has an arch, picture rail, front door fanlight and two ceiling roses. A bathroom on the return is cleverly tiled and has a couple of glazed windows. The bedroom, as well as church spire views, has an en suite wet room and a wall of wardrobes.

The main, front-facing bedroom has a pair of sash windows and cast-iron fireplace. The third bedroom also has a cast-iron fireplace. The attic has a couple of large, velux windows overlooking St Peter’s spire.