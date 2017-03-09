Design to get passionate about in Blackrock for €2.3 million

You know those dramas, set in a not-too-distant future, where everyone’s perfect? You could imagine them living in a house like Druantia. Designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects, this modern five-bed is one of a trio of houses built in 2010 on Blackrock’s Woodlands Park.

Druantia, Woodlands Park, Blackrock: the livingroom, like the rest of the house, is in turn-key condition

All three have been let for between €5,000 and €6,000 a month since then, and James McMahon, of McMahon O’Connor, who handled the lettings, is now handling the sale of Druantia. The house will, McMahon says, particularly appeal to corporate clients with families, because of its proximity to a range of good schools in the area, including Blackrock College, Willow Park, St Andrew’s College, Coláiste Íosagáin and Coláiste Eoin.

Druantia, Woodlands Park, Blackrock: the finish in all the rooms is of exceptionally high quality

The 353sq m (3,800sq ft) of accommodation is laid out over three floors, and the entire property has been designed with a wow factor firmly in mind. A large glassed-in porch area leads through to a reception space with a triple-height atrium. You’ll find a kitchen/breakfastroom and livingroom on this level, as well as utility and cloakroom spaces. The kitchen is by Design Yard Dalkey, and there’s also a Britannia range cooker.

Druantia, Woodlands Park, Blackrock: there are three bedrooms on the top floor with attractive eaves and ceilings

Go upstairs for a TV/den area (which could work as a fifth bedroom), a bathroom and an en-suite bedroom, plus a huge sunroom overlooking the secluded gardens, with distinct lawn, patio and barbecue areas. On the top floor are three further bedrooms with attractive eaves and ceilings.

Druantia, Woodlands Park, Blackrock: upstairs is a den area and a huge sunroom

The house has been completely refreshed for sale (with a guide price of €2.3 million), so it’s in turn-key condition. The finishes are of exceptionally high quality: teak and marble-tiled floors, lambswool carpets, huge bright windows and extremely generous room sizes. It’s glossy, sleek, and in a part of Dublin that tends to be in big demand – for very good reasons. It’s a great location, the services are fantastic, and it’s also a nice peaceful suburb to come home to at the end of the day.

Druantia, Woodlands Park, Blackrock: the high-quality finish in the bright, sizeable bedrooms includes teak floors

And what about the name? Druantia is the queen of the Druids, and she’s also the goddess of fertility and passion. Just saying.