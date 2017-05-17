Deceptively spacious restoration in Ranelagh for €945k

Number 3 Oxford Road, which connects Ranelagh Road to Charleston Road, is a deceptively spacious property.

The current owners purchased the house for €365,000 in 2012, in a state of disrepair. “Nothing had been done in decades but thankfully all the original features were still here,” says the owner.

Over the course of six months the house was insulated, reroofed, replumbed and rewired. In addition, an extension was added to the rear of the property and the large attic was converted.

The extension includes a bright kitchen-cum-living area at 3 Oxford Road

All the windows were replaced with double-glazed timber sash windows, which block any noise from the road.

The owners knocked an opening into the diningroom, which now gives the room direct access to the kitchen – adding both light and ease of access when serving.

Bedroom size

One of the most remarkable features is the size of the bedrooms.

There are three in total – the master takes up the entire width of the property and has a working fireplace. The attic conversion is used as a fourth bedroom and over the years has worked as a television room and office.

The master bedroom takes up the entire width of the house at 3 Oxford Road

On the return, an old bedroom was converted to the family bathroom which would make a serious contender for bathroom of the year.

The original bath still stands, and is so large it would easily accommodate four children.

The family bathroom at 3 Oxford Road would make a serious contender for bathroom of the year

On the ground floor the two reception rooms have period fireplaces, and the addition of wainscoting in the drawingroom gives a fresh feel.

The drawing room at 3 Oxford Road has new wainscoting and a period fireplace

The kitchen, designed by Alan Moody Kitchens, is a lovely mix of stainless steel, oak, and hand-painted units in soft Farrow & Ball tones.

The kitchen, designed by Alan Moody Kitchens, is a lovely mix of stainless steel, oak, and hand-painted units in soft Farrow & Ball tones

This extends into a bright family room, where there is lots of storage, and a flush door hides the utility, allowing the room to be clutter-free. The property now extends to 181sq m (1,951sq ft).

French doors lead to the garden, which has a mixture of paving, AstroTurf, and raised beds filled with agapanthus, delphinium and swathes of climbing roses and clematis.

The patio off the kitchen at 3 Oxford Road

Though not large, its westerly aspect allows for sun all afternoon, and the park in Ranelagh Gardens is just a few minutes’ walk.

Parking is on-street but this is one of the trade-offs to living so close to the village.

The house, in turnkey condition, is seeking €945,000 through agent DNG.