Deceptively spacious restoration in Ranelagh for €945k
Extension and attic conversion brings Oxford Road property to 181sq m (1,951sq ft)
- Address: 3 Oxford Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
- Price: € 945000
- Agent: DNG
Number 3 Oxford Road, which connects Ranelagh Road to Charleston Road, is a deceptively spacious property.
The current owners purchased the house for €365,000 in 2012, in a state of disrepair. “Nothing had been done in decades but thankfully all the original features were still here,” says the owner.
Over the course of six months the house was insulated, reroofed, replumbed and rewired. In addition, an extension was added to the rear of the property and the large attic was converted.
All the windows were replaced with double-glazed timber sash windows, which block any noise from the road.
The owners knocked an opening into the diningroom, which now gives the room direct access to the kitchen – adding both light and ease of access when serving.
Bedroom size
One of the most remarkable features is the size of the bedrooms.
There are three in total – the master takes up the entire width of the property and has a working fireplace. The attic conversion is used as a fourth bedroom and over the years has worked as a television room and office.
On the return, an old bedroom was converted to the family bathroom which would make a serious contender for bathroom of the year.
The original bath still stands, and is so large it would easily accommodate four children.
On the ground floor the two reception rooms have period fireplaces, and the addition of wainscoting in the drawingroom gives a fresh feel.
The kitchen, designed by Alan Moody Kitchens, is a lovely mix of stainless steel, oak, and hand-painted units in soft Farrow & Ball tones.
This extends into a bright family room, where there is lots of storage, and a flush door hides the utility, allowing the room to be clutter-free. The property now extends to 181sq m (1,951sq ft).
French doors lead to the garden, which has a mixture of paving, AstroTurf, and raised beds filled with agapanthus, delphinium and swathes of climbing roses and clematis.
Though not large, its westerly aspect allows for sun all afternoon, and the park in Ranelagh Gardens is just a few minutes’ walk.
Parking is on-street but this is one of the trade-offs to living so close to the village.
The house, in turnkey condition, is seeking €945,000 through agent DNG.