Could Clare cottage be the cheapest house to sell at auction this year?

A Co Clare cottage complete with sea view and a picturesque garden is to be auctioned next month with a guide price of €17,000. The two-bedroom house, at Labasheeda near the village of Kildysart is already attracting calls from the UK and Australia, according to Shane Finn of DNG Creedon, a Cork based agency which is holding a sale of over 30 properties in early November - a mix of investment properties and rural homes.

The early 20th century cottage, called Kernaig, has just under an acre of garden overlooking Clonderlaw Bay in an area that’s renowned for set-dancing. The cottage has a quaint interior featuring an old range cooker, matchboard ceilings and polished linoleum floors.

“The view alone is worth the money, and you could say we are throwing the house in for free” sayds Finn of the small but well maintained cottage which has been a full time home fo rthe owner for the last 13 years. holiday home.

“For the price of a car you could have a house, and everything that you earn could go into your pocket, says Finn, who has taken calls from holiday home seekers in Germany and the UK as well as from “Celtic Tiger pups living abroad who want a bolt hole at home.”

Why the low guide? According to Finn, appetite for housing in the area is “somewhat limited” but Kernaig is priced competively, he says, to make sure “it sells on the day.”

Inside it’s an attractive house with 77 sq m (829 sq feet) of floor space that is warmed by a Stanley type cooker and an additional wood burning stove. There’s a livingroom and diningroom on the ground floor, along with the kitchen and a bedroom. Upstairs is a loft-style bedroom and a bathroom.

There’s a small garden room at the back of the house and outsidethe grounds are divided up into lawns and terraces and have been generously planted by the owner.

According to myhome.ie website there are 90 properties for sale across Ireland at €17,000 or less, but many of these are small parcels of land, houses virtually in or houses that are virtually in ruins.

DNGCreedon will auction over 30 properties throughout Cork, Kerry and Clare in on November 3rd.