Could Clare cottage be the cheapest house to sell at auction this year?

The €17,000 guide price has attracted calls from Dubai and Australia

Orna Mulcahy

 

A Co Clare cottage complete with sea view and a picturesque garden is to be auctioned next month with a guide price of €17,000. The two-bedroom house, at Labasheeda near the village of Kildysart is already attracting calls from the UK and Australia, according to Shane Finn of DNG Creedon, a Cork based agency which is holding a sale of over 30 properties in early November - a mix of investment properties and rural homes.

The early 20th century cottage, called Kernaig, has just under an acre of garden overlooking Clonderlaw Bay in an area that’s renowned for set-dancing. The cottage has a quaint interior featuring an old range cooker, matchboard ceilings and polished linoleum floors.

“The view alone is worth the money, and you could say we are throwing the house in for free” sayds Finn of the small but well maintained cottage which has been a full time home fo rthe owner for the last 13 years. holiday home.

“For the price of a car you could have a house, and everything that you earn could go into your pocket, says Finn, who has taken calls from holiday home seekers in Germany and the UK as well as from “Celtic Tiger pups living abroad who want a bolt hole at home.”

Why the low guide? According to Finn, appetite for housing in the area is “somewhat limited” but Kernaig is priced competively, he says, to make sure “it sells on the day.”

Inside it’s an attractive house with 77 sq m (829 sq feet) of floor space that is warmed by a Stanley type cooker and an additional wood burning stove. There’s a livingroom and diningroom on the ground floor, along with the kitchen and a bedroom. Upstairs is a loft-style bedroom and a bathroom.

There’s a small garden room at the back of the house and outsidethe grounds are divided up into lawns and terraces and have been generously planted by the owner.

According to myhome.ie website there are 90 properties for sale across Ireland at €17,000 or less, but many of these are small parcels of land, houses virtually in or houses that are virtually in ruins.

DNGCreedon will auction over 30 properties throughout Cork, Kerry and Clare in on November 3rd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.