Cosgrave brothers’ lofty ambitions on Grand Canal Dock

Set on the site of an old print works, Hanover Lofts, on Hanover Street East, is the second residential development by The Dublin Loft Company, run by Mark and Andrew Cosgrave, the sons of Peter Cosgrave of Cosgrave Group.

“I’ve been on building sites since I was 10 and it has given me a great understanding of space,” Mark, now 30, explains. After college he worked at JLL and Capital Markets Financial Search, “learning how deals are structured, how things happen and how they can fall apart”.

The brothers’ first residential development, Oxmantown Lofts – 15 mainly two-bed apartments – sold over one weekend in April 2016 through agents Hooke & MacDonald. Prices averaged €350,000 per unit.

There are 15 properties also for sale in their latest Grand Canal Dock scheme: 11 two-beds and four one-beds. The one-beds, which measure from 55sq m (592sq ft), start from €415,000; the two-beds,which measure 87sq m (936sq ft), start from €575,000.

Industrial in feel with glazing that is about 40 per cent larger than standard, all have south-facing balconies, with four of the two-bed units enjoying a dual-aspect balcony that also gets the easterly morning sun. Fibreglass-lined composite decking will stop water leaking from one floor down to another on wet days.

Eco Interiors designed the kitchens, which include taconite charcoal-coloured sinks, laminate countertops and strip LED lighting that can be changed from cool to warm whites as required.

The living space is open-plan, comprising kitchen, dining and lounge areas. What is a boon is an additional interior study space offering a separate workstation for remote working, with a door to help you switch off when the day is done. Some of the apartments also come with a separate utility room.

The bedrooms have fast-charging USB sockets and lighting switches beside the bed. Cawleys did the fitted wardrobes. Working with Brian S Nolan on the interiors and using agents Hooke & MacDonald to sell the properties, the second-generation boutique builders are carrying on many Cosgrave traditions.

Set on Hanover Street East, a route used by commuters to access Macken Street, Grand Canal Dock and the Samuel Beckett bridge to travel north, it is worth noting that plans for the thoroughfare will move it several metres towards the river to facilitate the construction of a civic square; this should deaden some of the ambient traffic noise.

Each unit has a parking space as well as secure space for bikes, and the car park spaces are wired for charging points for electric cars.