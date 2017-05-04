Cool, bright and unfussy in D4

Shades of cream on the walls, floors and woodwork everywhere, together with the cool, unfussy design of an extended kitchen/breakfastroom, have obliterated all evidence of the darker, more closed interior style of number 7 Brendan Road’s Edwardian origins.

Not that any of the original features have been sacrificed: essentials like cornicing, centerpieces, banisters, sash windows and timber floors are all mostly in place. The original, leaded glass in the front door still makes a statement as you enter, throwing coloured light across the creamy-white ceramic tiles of the hallway.

The vendor bought number 7 in 2007 and paid a hefty €3 million in what were the dying days of the property boom. Agent Hunters is now quoting €1.675 million for the house with a floor space of 222.9m (2,400sq ft) on three levels and with two returns. There are five bedrooms (two of them en suite), two reception rooms and an open plan kitchen/breakfastroom. Brendan Road has the distinct advantage of being next door to Herbert Park, one of the city’s loveliest public parks.

Walls of window

The cream-coloured ceramic tiles in the entrance hallway run through to the rear kitchen/breakfastroom and catch number 7’s lightened mood. The breakfastroom is in the nature of a sunroom, with a pitched glass ceiling and walls of window.

The kitchen at number 7, Brendan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

A window over the sink in the well-equipped kitchen gives views of bamboo plants flourishing in the stone-flagged side patio. The rear garden has a lawn as well as trees and flowerbeds growing by the wall.

The reception rooms have period-style fireplaces and light pooling from a square front bay window and rear French window.

The sittingroom at number 7, Brendan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

The bedrooms are laid out over two floors and two returns. The first bedroom, with adjoining bathroom, is on the first return. Two others, including the attractive, front-facing, main en-suite bedroom, are off the bright, dormer-lit main landing. A fourth bedroom, on the second return, has a cast-iron fireplace while the fifth, an en suite attic-style bedroom, is on the second floor and has a couple of large dormer windows.