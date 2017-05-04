Cool, bright and unfussy in D4
Five-bed in Donnybrook for €1.675 million
Number 7, Brendan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
- Address: 7 Brendan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
- Price: € 1675000
- Agent: Hunters
Shades of cream on the walls, floors and woodwork everywhere, together with the cool, unfussy design of an extended kitchen/breakfastroom, have obliterated all evidence of the darker, more closed interior style of number 7 Brendan Road’s Edwardian origins.
Not that any of the original features have been sacrificed: essentials like cornicing, centerpieces, banisters, sash windows and timber floors are all mostly in place. The original, leaded glass in the front door still makes a statement as you enter, throwing coloured light across the creamy-white ceramic tiles of the hallway.
The vendor bought number 7 in 2007 and paid a hefty €3 million in what were the dying days of the property boom. Agent Hunters is now quoting €1.675 million for the house with a floor space of 222.9m (2,400sq ft) on three levels and with two returns. There are five bedrooms (two of them en suite), two reception rooms and an open plan kitchen/breakfastroom. Brendan Road has the distinct advantage of being next door to Herbert Park, one of the city’s loveliest public parks.
Walls of window
The cream-coloured ceramic tiles in the entrance hallway run through to the rear kitchen/breakfastroom and catch number 7’s lightened mood. The breakfastroom is in the nature of a sunroom, with a pitched glass ceiling and walls of window.
A window over the sink in the well-equipped kitchen gives views of bamboo plants flourishing in the stone-flagged side patio. The rear garden has a lawn as well as trees and flowerbeds growing by the wall.
The reception rooms have period-style fireplaces and light pooling from a square front bay window and rear French window.
The bedrooms are laid out over two floors and two returns. The first bedroom, with adjoining bathroom, is on the first return. Two others, including the attractive, front-facing, main en-suite bedroom, are off the bright, dormer-lit main landing. A fourth bedroom, on the second return, has a cast-iron fireplace while the fifth, an en suite attic-style bedroom, is on the second floor and has a couple of large dormer windows.