Contemporary style at the end of the terrace for €895,000

The first scheme undertaken by Adrienne and John Moran after the high profile collapse of their father’s company, Manor Park Homes – where they also worked – was three houses on a small infill site at the rear of New Park Road in Blackrock. It was a deliberately modest, even cautious start back into property development with two of the three houses selling off the plans in 2012 and the third selling on completion. The three houses are built in a single terrace, called Weavers Place, to the rear of an established estate off Newtownpark Avenue and are accessed via New Park Road. Number 3, an end-of-terrace four-bed with 204sq m (2,196sq ft), is now for sale through Frank Knight for €895,000.

It’s a contemporary style build, with accommodation spread over three floors and it comes with an impressive A energy rating.

The top floor – with its striking box-shaped dormer window – is the main bedroom, which has a large en suite shower room and a dressing area. Below that are three more bedrooms – one currently fitted out as a home office, and one en suite – and the family bathroom. The ground floor has a livingroom to the front and a large eat-in kitchen to the rear which also has plenty of space for a comfortable seating area.

Glazed wall

The owners,who are moving closer to the city centre, bought it off the plans and were able to work with the builder to get the finishes they wanted and in some rooms raise the spec of the fittings. So the timber painted kitchen with its large stone- topped island was their choice and they upgraded the tiles in bathrooms and in the hall.

The rear wall in the kitchen area is mostly glazed so it feels like a bright, contemporary space. There is a good-sized garden to the rear, laid with Astroturf and with an attractive contemporary water feature built into the raised bed at the rear.

To the front is parking for two cars and a large flowerbed filled with roses.

As the decoration was completed so recently by its young owners and in a style that suits the contemporary design of the house, 3 Weavers Place is in walk-in condition.

The terrace was built in a part of the garden of an adjacent, and listed, fine Georgian house which has recently been sold to a young family.