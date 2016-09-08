Contemporary style at the end of the terrace for €895,000

Four-bed A-rated family home in Blackrock

Bernice Harrison

 

The first scheme undertaken by Adrienne and John Moran after the high profile collapse of their father’s company, Manor Park Homes – where they also worked – was three houses on a small infill site at the rear of New Park Road in Blackrock. It was a deliberately modest, even cautious start back into property development with two of the three houses selling off the plans in 2012 and the third selling on completion. The three houses are built in a single terrace, called Weavers Place, to the rear of an established estate off Newtownpark Avenue and are accessed via New Park Road. Number 3, an end-of-terrace four-bed with 204sq m (2,196sq ft), is now for sale through Frank Knight for €895,000.

It’s a contemporary style build, with accommodation spread over three floors and it comes with an impressive A energy rating.

The top floor – with its striking box-shaped dormer window – is the main bedroom, which has a large en suite shower room and a dressing area. Below that are three more bedrooms – one currently fitted out as a home office, and one en suite – and the family bathroom. The ground floor has a livingroom to the front and a large eat-in kitchen to the rear which also has plenty of space for a comfortable seating area.

Glazed wall

The owners,who are moving closer to the city centre, bought it off the plans and were able to work with the builder to get the finishes they wanted and in some rooms raise the spec of the fittings. So the timber painted kitchen with its large stone- topped island was their choice and they upgraded the tiles in bathrooms and in the hall.

The rear wall in the kitchen area is mostly glazed so it feels like a bright, contemporary space. There is a good-sized garden to the rear, laid with Astroturf and with an attractive contemporary water feature built into the raised bed at the rear.

To the front is parking for two cars and a large flowerbed filled with roses.

As the decoration was completed so recently by its young owners and in a style that suits the contemporary design of the house, 3 Weavers Place is in walk-in condition.

The terrace was built in a part of the garden of an adjacent, and listed, fine Georgian house which has recently been sold to a young family.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.