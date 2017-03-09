Cintra has lots of scope for the way we live today

Suburban houses of GPs operting a practice in their home used to form a (very) niche slice of the market with the targeted buyer usually another GP looking to set up business in an established area.

This has changed in recent years as doctors have gravitated towards multi-disciplinary clinics with more facilities away from their homes, which is why estate agent Lisney doesn’t expect particular medical interest in Cintra, on Leopardstown Road in Foxrock.

The fine Edwardian detached house on a large plot of around half an acre is on one of the main roads into Foxrock. It has a detached purpose-built modern surgery to the side with plenty of space for parking so buyers might indeed be interested in establishing some branch of medical practice of their own or indeed any other business. They might also look on the detached building with 98sqm (1,054sqft) as extra accommodation as it potentially has two reception rooms and three bedrooms.

The owners are downsizing from the 285sq m (3,067sq ft) five-bedroom house that has been well maintained, upgraded and extended over the years. With its timber fringed porch, deep bays and sash windows, it is a typical Edwardian-era suburban redbrick built at a time when Foxrock was fast developing into a popular suburb for professional families thanks to the speedy rail connection into the city centre.

The comfortable family home has two reception rooms – with fine period fireplaces – a family room, breakfast room and kitchen. The hall, stairs and landing are a feature – bright and spacious, designed at a time when all the square footage in a design wasn’t just used for rooms. Of the five bedrooms, the master is the largest having both a dressing room and an en suite. A second bedroom has a dressing room although that could become a study.

A new kitchen will be first on the hit list for new owners as the units are dated – but there is great scope in this house in terms of the space inside and outside in the vast gardens. Lisney is the agent and Cintra is for sale for €1.65 million.