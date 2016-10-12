Character home with a communal vegetable plot

De Courcy Square is a tiny private enclave of 47 Victorian and Edwardian houses adjacent to Glasnevin Cemetery and the National Botanic Gardens.

The square was designated the first residential area of architectural conservation (ACA), by Dublin City Council, in a bid to protect the area’s historical and architectural significance.

At the centre of the square is Dublin’s oldest, and one of the city’s’ last active allotments, which dates back to the First World War.

In 2008, the square was purchased by Dublin City Council, and now offers 22 allotments to residents. Separated by box hedging, the plots also feature a communal herb and vegetable garden, allowing all residents to nip over and take sprigs of rosemary, sage and thyme for their culinary requirements. The addition of a well, which is accessed by a pump, allows a supply of non-chlorinated water for crops. There is also a hot composting site.

“It is really a super facility, and creates a great sense of community,” says Ralph Bingham, who has been a resident here for the past 18 years. “The gardens of the houses on the square are quite small, so this central garden, which we share for barbecues and growing vegetables, allows neighbours to get to know each other, while offering a very safe place for children to play.”

Bingham, an award-winning architect, and founding director of MOLA architectural firm, purchased Number 30 almost two decades ago and completely renovated the 110sq m property.

“The red brick exterior had been painted white, so we created a poultice to remove the all the gloss paint. After that we removed part of the walls between the reception rooms to allow light to flow through.”

Elegant

Both rooms which are simple but elegant, feature period fireplaces, original doors and cornicing and new solid oak flooring.

The beech kitchen, which lies to the rear, feels new despite being 16 years old and opens out onto a city courtyard, with a fine garage for storage and access to a rear lane.

The bathroom, which is a mixture of period and contemporary design, lies on the return and has a free-standing antique claw-foot bath overlooked by a tiny fireplace.

The property has two bedrooms – with the bright master occupying the entire front of the house. Many of the neighbouring properties have this room configured as two bedrooms, but with evening sun pouring in from the west through two sash windows it would be a shame to break the flow of light and space.

Bingham also converted the attic, by installing a staircase with bespoke balusters to match the originals. It now houses an en-suite room which the family use as a third bedroom.

At one point the family had plans to extend the property – they have three teenage sons – and Bingham designed an extension which has planning permission until October 2017. This would add an extra living room, larger kitchen and a further bedroom giving an extra 38.5sq m of space.

Number 30, will suit a family in search of a turnkey period home. The interiors have all the hallmarks of careful architectural design. The allotment in the square is however something that few city houses have. While adding to the community spirit, it provides a green space for families to learn from their neighbours the somewhat lost art of vegetable growing.