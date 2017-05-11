Catch a wave and savour the view in Killiney for €2.5m

High enough on Killiney Hill to allow expansive sea and coastal views, and with the scent of wild garlic and the sound of waves on Killiney’s pebbled beach in the air, Pantiles has the best of many worlds going for it.

A large 431sq m (4,639sq ft) house, it was built in the 1960s and has all of the design characteristics popular in that decade. It also has windows, some of them spectacular, all of them giving uninhibited access to the notable views. A blue tiled roof and outhouses give Pantiles a particular distinction.

For sale through joint agents Colliers and Vincent Finnegan, the property is on the market along with a garden site some 50 yards from the house, with full planning permission for a 250sq m (2,750sq ft) detached, four-bedroom house. Permission was granted last year. House and site together have an asking price of €2.5 million but may be negotiated separately. A “ballpark” figure from agent Colliers indicates a price of €1.75 million for the house and €750,000 for the site.

Modernising

A new owner might opt to use the planning permission to extend Pantiles. Althought perfectly liveable as it is, the permission would allow for some modernising, and the addition perhaps of a bigger, more contemporary kitchen and family living area. With all of its rooms bright, high-ceilinged and taking full advantage of sea, horizon and coastal views, Pantiles has four bedrooms (the main ensuite), four reception rooms, kitchen/breakfastroom, long, leafy private driveway and sweeps of garden on all sides.

The entrance hallway is atrium-like, and is where the views become part of the living space. A curving, wrought iron, cantilevered staircase leads to the first-floor gallery and bedrooms and to what the family fondly call “the ballroom” (currently used as a store/games room) at garden level. Behind the stairs, facing the sea, a 6.4m (21ft) floor-to-ceiling window fills the house with light and vistas.

Terrace

The open-plan drawing/diningroom, running from the front to the rear of the house, has a wall-to-wall bay window to the front. (This window is mirrored in the overhead main bedroom).

A glass door leads to a terrace, itself an extension of a balcony swinging around the house, there is a marble fireplace and, in the rear dining area, a couple of sash windows.

The nearby kitchen has a four-door Aga, timber floor, wood-burning stove, door to the balcony and front and side window views, the latter of Killiney Hill. A sittingroom on this floor has French windows out to the balcony and a polished wooden floor.

The main bedroom has arguably the best views in the house as well as a dressing room and en suite bathroom. Given its site, this house – with the right investment – has a lot more potential to realise between it and the adjoining garden site.