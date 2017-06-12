Carpenter-designer couple’s Dublin 8 hipster haven for €550K

A period redbrick in a mellow, nicely matured terrace, 30 Donore Road has more than its share of the personality and comfort you’d expect from an older house. Appreciatively lived in by only two owners since it was built in 1906, it has been refurbished, redesigned and extended with loving care by the second of those owners.

Vendors Claire Ann and Emmet d’Arcy agree they loved number 30 “from the second we walked through the door” in 2004. It was cared for even then but, “like a throw-back to the 1960s”, had carpets covering original floorboards (now revealed and polished), blocked fireplaces (now open) and was much smaller. They set about a “full renovation” in 2008, “staying true to the house and ourselves” as they rewired and replumbed, added a two-storey extension and attic conversion, restored or replaced Edwardian features, installed new sash windows and cast-iron radiators (found at MacSalvage in Islandbridge) and refloored using 150-year old church boards. All of this happened alongside a host of personal touches that have to be seen to be enjoyed.

They knew what they were doing and it shows. Emmet is a carpenter/builder, Claire an interior designer. During years spent in France they ran a building/design business and are returning there with their son Dexter. “We wouldn’t sell otherwise,” they say, “this house has brought us lots of joy and is ideal in so many ways.”

They bought for €390,000 in 2004 and have put more than €120,000 into improvements. Agent DNG is asking €550,000 for what is a 90sq m (969sq ft) house with two bedrooms, one reception room, kitchen/family/diningroom, family bathroom, guest toilet and 20sq m (215sq ft) attic space. A garage gives rear access and serves as a utility room.

Special touches abound. A front door fanlight has a vibrant Celtic motif, a cast-iron fireplace in the sittingroom has a free-standing, claw foot grate, the stairs are glass-enclosed to allow maximum light filter through the house.

The extended rear kitchen/family/dining area has Birch worktops, a large velux over the dining area and double glass doors to the rear, low maintenance garden. The overhead family bathroom has both shower and bath. Dormer windows in the attic’s pitched ceiling highlight a wall featuring exposed, chimney breast brick.