Buyers line up for Marilyn Mansion in Clondalkin

This innocuous seeming three bed end of terrace house in Clondalkin has become an internet sensation since going on the market in recent days. Number 44 Harelawn Drive - or the Marilyn Mansion as some wags have dubbed it – conceals behind its ordinary façade a wall-to-wall shrine to the original screen icon, Marilyn Monroe.

The estate agent bumph gamely describes the décor as “quirky throughout” but these interiors really have to be seen to be believed. Every inch of space features images of the Hollywood star set against a backdrop of day-glo coloured walls and shiny metallic furnishings, with Marilyn duvet covers on all the beds of course.

On the market for €185,000, Ross McHugh senior negotiator for the sale with Ray Cooke Auctioneers says that three serious collectors of Marilyn memorabilia, based in Ireland, the UK and the US have already expressed an interest in adding the furnished house to their collection.

“It’s been up less than a week and we’ve had calls from all over the place. If they come along and they have up to €200,000 to spend, I’m very happy to walk them through.” However McHugh adds that the viewings of the property will be by appointment only to avoid having “every weirdo in the country at an open view”.

The owner has held a lifelong interest in the iconic Monroe, having always empathised with her sad life and “felt she wanted to reflect her in every room in her home” McHugh says. A glamorous lady herself, the owner has reared two children in the 104 sq m (1,121 sq ft) property, and is now looking to downsize. Based on the level of interest she has decided to offer the property “fully furnished” to those who want it because she simply won’t have room to store the memorabilia in a smaller property.

Presumably this includes the stand-up sunbed in the kitchen. “You can stick on your eggs for breakfast, and by the time they’re ready you’ll have a nice glow going,” jokes Mc Hugh. And as we know, some do like it hot.

44 Harelawn Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 is on the market through for €185,000 by Ray Cooke Auctioneers.