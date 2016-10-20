Burnaby fixer-upper needs plenty of TLC

Duranree, a four-bedroom detached house in the posh Burnaby neighbourhood of Greystones in Co Wicklow is coming on the market next week, appropriately close to Halloween given its rather spooky condition.

The large detached house which sits on just over half an acre of garden, has been empty for some years, and there’s extensive fire damage to the interior, hence its Hammer House of Horror appearance.

Still, this is one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in the land and so there is likely to be keen interest when the property is auctioned by H J Byrne on November 23rd. Selling agent John Doyle at the agency describes it as “one of the best examples of the domestic revival style in Greystones.” Indeed. New owners will certainly need deep pockets to revive it, on top of the purchase price. The agency is giving an AMV of €880,000.