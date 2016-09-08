Bright colours, quiet spaces in Sandymount

St Alban’s Park is a quiet, sought after area in Sandymount – just minutes from the beach and Sydney Parade Dart station.

Built in the 1930s, Number 47 has been home to the same family for 38 years and after a complete renovation in 2015, with the addition of an extension and attic conversion the property now stands at 228sq m.

The extension added a utility and large kitchen-cum-breakfast room, which is flooded with light thanks to the southwest-facing garden. The family use this room as the principal dining area, leaving the two interconnecting reception rooms to the front as living spaces.

The high-gloss gunmetal grey kitchen features granite countertops, Neff appliances and opens out through French doors to a paved dining area.

Over the kitchen extension, a dressing room and en-suite were built for the master bedroom which overlooks the rear garden.

The attic, originally accessed by a Stira folding stairs – now replaced with a permanent staircase – has been converted to a room which the owners use for meditation. It would also make an ideal home office, as the location is so quiet.

The property has three bedrooms – but the garage can be converted as neighbours have done to provide further sleeping spaces.

Interiors are painted in vibrant colour schemes – a welcome break from so many monotonous neutral palettes from interiors which can at times feel cloned.

The garden laid out as lawn and patio could do with some further planting – as the aspect and shelter will provide an ideal spot for year-round colour.

Number 38 St Alban’s Park, a four-bedroom house with 235sq m plus converted attic, sold in 2014 for €1.491million, and also in 2014 Number 4, with 123sq m and in need of upgrading, sold for €926,000.

Number 47, with 228sq m and in pristine condition, is on the market through estate agent Lansdowne Partnership with an asking price of €1.285million.