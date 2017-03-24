Behind the pebbledash: hipster haven in Dundalk for €240k

Prepare for some surprises when you step into this four-bedroom house in a quiet estate on the outskirts of Dundalk, Co Louth. The traditional pebbledash semi with 116sq m (1,250sq ft) of living space has been given a distinct twist with a darkly dramatic decor and an ultra-cool kitchen extension to the rear that has two hidden spaces leading off it: a fully shelved pantry and a sitting room accessed via a warehouse-style rolling door.

The sizeable kitchen extension has the feel of a hipster cafe.

Number 54 Old Muirhevna may look like the soul of respectability on the outside, but its quirky interior is hipster heaven. The kitchen looks like it could be a cafe in Tokyo or New York, the bedrooms are broodingly interesting and even the little box outdoor room at the end of the garden is a minimalist retreat, where the owners listen to old records.

The living room of 54 Old Muirhevna, Dundalk, Co Louth.

The entrance hall floored in old polished parquet leads to a spacious livingroom with a deep bay window, muted grey walls and a brick-surround fireplace with a timber mantelpiece.

The “hidden” sitting room of 54 Old Muirhevna, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Copper-topped island

However, the real living goes on at the back of the house, where the kitchen is both a serious cookspace and and a place to gather around the copper-topped island unit, or at the large kitchen table that sits at the centre of the room.

The working part of the kitchen has an industrial-style stove and plenty of storage in matt grey units. The eating area is lit by the exposed-bulb light fittings with storage in open crate-style shelving. There’s a Waterford Stanley cooker in this area which keeps the room cosy.

The livingroom of 54 Old Muirhevna, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Another of those rolling doors opens to reveal a spacious pantry for dry goods, with lots of shelving and deep drawers. The sitting room leading off the kitchen is a cosy space overlooking the back garden, where a large covered patio is set up for outdoor eating.

The kitchen/dining room has an industrial-style stove and a Waterford Stanley cooker.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two doubles and two singles, all decorated in tones of deep blues and greys. One has a wall of the mirrored wardrobes and all share the family bathroom.

There’s parking to the front of the house and a detached garage – albeit for a small car.

The outdoor covered patio at 54 Old Muirhevna, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Sherry FitzGerald Carroll is asking €240,000 for number 54. Old Muirhevna is an old-style estate of semis with decent gardens and off-street parking. It’s walking distance to the historic centre of the town, and a short drive to the M1.

The price is likely to tempt buyers from the capital who find themselves priced out of the Dublin suburbs. Dundalk is about 80km (50 miles) from Dublin city centre, with multiple train and bus options for commuters.